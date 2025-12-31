Janelle Brown Really Does Sound Done with Sister Wives

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown appears to be setting the stage for an exit from the small screen.

A few days ago, the long-time Sister Wives cast member hinted that she was done with the TLC reality show, even referencing the idea of “leaving” for the first time.

Now, in what many considered to be a follow-up post on Instagram, Janelle seems to be delving even further into the reasons why she has had it with a camera following her around at all times.

(TLC)

“When people only know your story from TV, you spend a lot of time rebuilding the parts [they] never saw,” Brown explained in a message she shared this past Sunday.

She went on to note that it was “strange” folks out there think they know her. Perhaps they know a version, “but not the whole thing, not the private thoughts or the quiet heartbreaks or the pieces you don’t even understand yourself yet.”

Clearly in a reflective mood, Janelle continued as follows:

“After the cameras went away, I realized how much of my identity had been shaped by what people thought they knew and rebuilding after that… honestly it takes time.

“You start asking yourself, okay… who am I without all of that? Who am I when nobody’s watching? That rebuilding has been messy and beautiful at the same time.”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Janelle, of course, left spiritual spouse Kody Brown about three years ago. She has been on a journey ever since.

“And I’m still learning, still uncovering parts of myself I didn’t have space to explore back then,” she went on this week. “If you’ve ever felt misunderstood or flattened into one version of yourself… you get this. There’s a whole world inside you that deserves to be know. Not just seen. Known.”

Does this mean Brown will need to walk away from the spotlight to truly find herself?

We wouldn’t blame her for doing so, especially not as she continues to deal with the grief of her son’s death.

(TLC)

As mentioned previously, Janelle first drops hints at a Sister Wives departure a few days prior to this most recent message.

“Leaving the show… leaving a marriage… starting over at an age where everyone expects you to have it all figured out,” she wrote in one of her recent Instagram Reels.

“I kept looking at the pieces and thinking something must be wrong with me. But now, standing where I am, I can see it differently. None of those moments were breaking points. They were shedding points. Old expectations. Old versions of myself. Old identities that were never really mine…”

With TLC not currently filming any new episodes of the show, Janelle is at peace.

Why would she invite chaos back into her life down the line?

“Now that life feels quieter, I’m learning how to open up in many ways I never had space to before,” she said last week.

“It feels vulnerable, but also like I’m finally letting people meet the real me. And honestly… that feels like healing.”