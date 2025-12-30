Isiah Whitlock Jr. Cause of Death: ‘The Wire’ Star Passes Away at 71

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television this evening:

Isiah Whitlock Jr. — the esteemed character actor who was best known for his role as corrupt state senator Clay Davis on the HBO television series The Wire — has passed away.

He was 71 years old.

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. speaks at the “Cars 3” Press Conference at Anaheim Convention Center on June 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

News of his passing comes courtesy of his manager Brian Liebman, who told Deadline that Whitlock died peacefully after battling a short illness.

After scoring his first major screen role in a 1985 episode of Cagney & Lacey, Whitlock accumulated scores of roles over the course of his 40-year career.

In addition to appearing in acclaimed films like Goodfellas and The 25th Hour, Whitlock appeared on dozens of television shows.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends the Adapt Leadership Awards Gala 2018 at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Adapt Community Network)

He was a regular on the HBO comedy Veep, and on the legal dramas The Good Cop and Your Honor.

Across social media, fans are paying tribute to Whitlock and recalling their favorite performances from his vast and varied career.

“Isiah Whitlock Jr. will forever (and rightfully so) be associated with The Wire, but I also adored the episode of Atlanta where he gets pressured into buying a fedora. A true icon on and off the screen,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Isiah Whitlock Jr. attends the Screening Of “Wind River” at The Museum of Modern Art on August 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Many quoted Whitlock’s catchphrase on The Wire, which consisted of a comically drawn-out pronunciation of the word “sh-t.”

“I sure am gonna him, and that signature catchphrase of his. So iconic. It gave me so much life. A damn great actor on top of that. So long, my good sir,” a fan tweeted.

Our condolences go out to Isiah Whitlock’s loved oned during this difficult time.