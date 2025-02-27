Travis Kelce Announces NFL Retirement Decision; What Does It Mean for Taylor Swift?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Travis Kelce has arrived at a decision about his future.

No, the legendary tight end has not proposed to Taylor Swift. Not yet at least. Not to our knowledge. We’re not talking about the athlete’s personal future.

When it comes to his professional future, however, and what it holds? Well…

Travis Kelce warms up prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

“I’m coming back for sure. Gonna try to get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,” Kelce wrote in a text to television host Pat McAfee on Thursday.

Added Kelce, whose team got clobbered in the most recent Super Bowl:

“Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and with how I got the guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that!!!!”

So there we have it. Kelce will return next year to try and win another championship ring with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce talks during media availability prior to Super Bowl LIX at the New Orleans Marriott on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The future Hall of Famer was held to four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

That performance ended a season in which Kelce posted career lows in receiving yards (823) and touchdowns (3). He did lead the team in receptions, however, with 97.

Following the disappointing setback on February 9, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was “not sure” if Kelce would return to the NFL for another season.

Mahomes also said he’s going to “let Travis make that decision on his own,” adding:

“He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL. And he’s been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch.”

Travis Kelce walks off the field at half time against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kelce has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl 10 times and was a first-team All-Pro pick four times and a second-team choice three times.

The guy is really good and always has been.

Of late, of course, Kelce has become far better known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

With rumors of another Taylor Swift tour coming in 2026, some observers thought maybe Kelce would hang up his cleats and just follow the singer around the globe for awhile.

Alas, Travis Kelce as a perpetual groupie will need to wait at least one more year.