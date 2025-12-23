Taylor Swift Makes MASSIVE Donation to Charity, Is the Literal Best

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift is ending the year the same way she started it.

And the same way she had been pretty much every minute of her existence:

By being totally and completely awesome.

Just consider the latest case in point…

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

We just learned that the 36-year-old musician donated $1 million to Feeding America, according to the nonprofit itself in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift’s $1 million gift to Feeding America,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a press release on Tuesday, December 23.

“This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger. When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”

Feeding America is an organization whose mission is exactly what its name implies. It approaches “ending food insecurity from every angle,” per its official website, and it is comprised of “food banks and pantries” to help the less fortunate remain fulfilled and healthy.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Swift (who may be pregnant?!?) has a history of generous deeds such as this, of course.

Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, the Grammy winner donated $5 million to Feeding America in hopes of helping the communities ravaged by the storms.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Feeding America wrote via an Instagram statement that October.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

Earlier that same year… while on the European leg of her Eras Tour… Swift helped out local food banks by donating money in various cities where she performed.

For example: Swift reportedly made the largest individual donation in history to Cardiff Foodbank in Cardiff, Wales in June 2024.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

We also heard that Swift gave $100,000 to each of the truckers who worked on her Eras Tour… while, several months ago, the artist gave this same amount to a two-year-old girl named Lilah, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at just 18 months old.

She really is the best.

Lilah’s mom, Katelynn, reacted to the incredible gesture by posting a video of herself dancing to Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia.

“Is this real life? Thank you so so much @taylorswift,” the Instagram caption read at the time.

“I am in shock. This means so much to us. I can’t express in words how incredibly grateful we are. Tyler and I can just focus on our baby girl and being together as a family. I can’t stop crying. You have given us such a beautiful gift. Thank you”