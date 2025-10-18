Taylor Swift Makes $100,000 Donation to Young Cancer Patient

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift is simply amazing.

The “Life of a Showgirl” singer made a $100,000 donation to a two-year-old fan named Lilah Smoot amid her battle with stage 4 brain cancer, multiple outlets reported late this week.

This sort of gesture coming from the artist is hardly even surprising at this point.

Along with the monetary gift, Swift left an uplifting message for the toddler, who referred to the 35-year-old as her “friend” in a TikTok video shared by her mom Katelynn Smoot October 8.

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah!” the Grammy winner wrote on a GoFundMe page run by the young Swiftie’s family. “Love, Taylor.”

The public has since learned that Lilah’s cancer journey started when she was rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure at a mere 18 months old.

Upon arrival, physicians discovered a mass on her brain … which they determined to be a stage 4 tumor. Simply awful.

Swift, who has a documentary coming out later this year, has grown famous for these kinds of presents; she gave a hefty sum of money to all the crew involved with her Eras Tour, for example.

In March 2021, Swift and her mom Andrea Swift jointly donated $50,000 to help mom-of-five Vickie Quarles after her husband Theodis Ray Quarles passed away from COVID-19.

When it comes to Lilah, the child’s tumor was surgically removed, yet she was eventually diagnosed with a “very rare, aggressive form of brain cancer,” one with only 58 documented cases in the United States last year, according to this same GoFundMe page.

In the wake of Taylor’s donation, Katelynn shared a message of gratitude on TikTok.

“I cannot say thank you enough,” she wrote in a post on this platform over the weekend, adding:

“I’m truly in shock. This means we don’t have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you @Taylor Swift.”

This is the incredible thing about Taylor Swift, right?

She can sing a song about Travis Kelce’s penis one second, and then turn around and do something life-changing for a fan the next second.

Katelynn, for her part, noted on Saturday that the $1000,000 gift lifted the financial burden from her family as they navigated Lilah’s treatment.

“We now can just focus on being here with our girl,” she wrote in on-screen text on the footage. “Truly we are so incredibly grateful.”