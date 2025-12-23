Amanda Bynes Reveals Exactly How Much Weight She’s Lost on Ozempic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Amanda Bynes updated fans on her weight loss journey.

She’s enjoyed both success and setbacks, and set new goals for herself.

The former child star even explained her reasons.

Now, after losing 28 pounds on Ozempic, fans have spotted Amanda out and about in public.

In a Story update that circulated across social media, Amanda Bynes shared her weight loss story and her new goal. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Bynes is stepping out after sharing her weight loss progress

Last week, the 39-year-old Amanda Bynes went out and about in Los Angeles.

Her public outings are relatively uncommon these days — or, at least, she usually manages to fly under the radar.

On Sunday, December 14, she wore a casual outfit that included oversized shades. One might infer that she did not want anyone to recognize her.

However, a photographer took note of her, The Daily Mail reports.

Amanda has actually been planning for paparazzi photos. (We’ll explain in a moment)

Amanda Bynes shows off noticeably slimmer figure after being open about Ozempic use https://t.co/UL28fwgT8y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 15, 2025

To the excitement of many, Amanda surfaced in other photos in which she wore ripped jeans and a Lady Gaga shirt.

(Opportunist sites are already offering the shirt for sale — but you should always either buy official merch or from fan artists, and never from too-cheap-to-be-true hawkers)

In both pics, she isn’t posing for photos. She’s walking down the sidewalk, minding her own business.

Still, we know that, until our nation comes to its senses and passes laws that make it illegal to post or publish random photos on the street unless they serve a genuine public interest (like documenting a crime), snaps of celebs running errands will continue.

Amanda knows that, too.

Amanda Bynes was spotted wearing a Lady Gaga “MAYHEM” t-shirt whilst out in LA yesterday. pic.twitter.com/eb3sHhAXQi — 𝙈𝘼𝙔𝙃𝙀𝙈 💥 (@mayhembygaga) December 16, 2025

She’s working towards a goal to, in part, feel more confident in photos

When Amanda Bynes previously explained her decision to start using Ozempic for luxury weight loss, she explained why.

Speaking to her followers, she highlighted that her appearance in paparazzi photos was a particular concern.

Simply put, Amanda felt that these snaps of her going about her daily life were unflattering.

As we previously reported, she has already lost 28 pounds by using the controversial GLP-1 medication. She offered the latest update in an Instagram post in which she revealed that she’s down to 152 pounds.

However, she isn’t done.

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios’ Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Amanda believes she “still [looks] big,” and she would like to lose more weight.

We have all seen photos of alarmingly thin public figures, some of whom have confessed to using GLP-1 injections in order to do so. Others have not.

It sounds like Amanda has, thus far, avoided the worst side effects of these notorious medications.

However, she did experience a setback — weight gain along the way.

There is often intense backlash when people use diabetes medicine for weight loss. However, a lot of people have so much sympathy for Amanda that she’s not a primary target of ire.

(Image Credit: YouTube)

This isn’t just the shot’s work, by the way

To be clear, Amanda Bynes is also exercising regularly.

She’s been attending early morning Pilates classes.

Obviously, the issues with Ozempic aren’t that it’s “cheating.” The issues are with supply shortages for those who need it, untested side effects, and that critics have characterized it as just something that lets people starve themselves without the hunger pangs.

But the exercise is relevant because it’s good for your body and a healthy habit to build.

Everyone is rooting for Amanda.