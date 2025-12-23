Epic Gamer Grandma Cause of Death: Beloved TikTok Star Was 78

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of social media today.

The TikTok star known as Epic Gamer Grandma has passed away.

The wildly popular content creator — whose real name was Agnes — was 78 years old.

The TikTok star known as Epic Gamer Grandma has passed away. (YouTube)

News of Agnes’ passing comes coutesy of her grandson Culsan.

“She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love,” he wrote on his social media accounts, according to TMZ.

Culsan added that his grandmother died holding her daughter’s hand.

News of Agnes’ passing did not come as a total shock, as Culsan had been posting updates about her declining health since October.

The TikTok star known as Epic Gamer Grandma has passed away. (YouTube)

“A lot of you are wondering why she hasn’t been posting; and when she does they’re reposts from older videos.

“The reason is that her COPD has worsened significantly; and today, we had to call an ambulance,” he continued, adding:

“Grandma is in hospital, she frequently goes in for extra medical support, but this time she is quite seriously ill. Please keep Grandma and our family in your prayers or thoughts tonight.”

“I hope to bring you a positive update tomorrow. Your support has had a huge impact on both Grandma and the family; and for that we are forever thankful.”

“Thank you for being here with us,” Culsan’s message concluded.

One of the most beloved video game influencers of all time, Agnes amassed more than 2 million followers across social media platforms.

Today, thousands are offering condolences to Agnes’ family and paying tribute to a woman whose easy charm and affable demeanor made her a star in the last years of her life.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.