Sam Asghari Melts Minds in Sizzling ‘Playgirl’ Photoshoot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sam Asghari is too hot to handle.

The actor, model, and ex-husband of Britney Spears modeled for Playgirl.

As you can imagine, the results are even steamier than his usual photos. And that’s saying something.

To quote the late, great Diogenes: behold, a man!

Sam Asghari attends MISTR’s National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Yes, Sam Asghari looks exactly as hot as you think posing for ‘Playgirl’

Sam Asghari has graced the cover and pages of Playgirl.

(Multiple outlets refer to Playgirl as an “X-rated magazine,” which is just deeply funny as there is nothing on this planet more softcore than Playgirl)

The photos include look after look at Sam with his phenomenal abs, his tig ol’ biddies, and his muscular arms posing.

As dark as his golden brown skin is in the sunlight, his body hair is even darker, accentuating his jaw-dropping features.

And, as you can see from the photos, this was a clothing-optional photoshoot.

SAM ASGHARI, ex-marido de Britney Spears, é capa da nova edição da Playgirl pic.twitter.com/NU4kMbwvjF — PRIDE POP (@PridePopBR) December 11, 2025

As the photos continue, we see Sam wearing only a towel — covering the bare minimum, if that.

Other photos show him displaying his incredible body in an array of positions.

We see him at times wearing black boxer-briefs with a matching robe off-the-shoulder while he stands on a lawn.

Perhaps most dizzying are the shots of him in the bathtub. It is a provocative image, to say the least.

With the exception of full nudity, the photos cover Sam from enough angles to satisfy everyone’s curiosity. Or, a the very least, to pique it.

Sam Asghari at Atlantis The Royal’s Dolce&Gabbana x Ounass takeover at Cloud 22 on October 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal/ Dolce&Gabbana x Ounass)

Is he controversial?

Some have questioned whether it’s “okay” to thirst after Sam Asghari following his divorce from Britney Spears.

Their split was somewhat sensationalized — fitting in with a pattern of manufactured hysteria surrounding the singer after the infamous conservatorship ended.

However, we should note that Sam has not disparaged Britney following their separation or divorce.

Despite what must have been considerable legal urging, he did not challenge the prenup.

In fact, Sam roasted “professional father” Kevin Federline after the latter published a book smearing Britney as a parent and as an ex-wife.

Some of the same folks who questioned whether it’s appropriate to lust after Sam have also taken issue with his projects in recent years.

In 2024, he appeared as one of the contestants on The Traitors, the Peacock reality series that pulls from across the spectrum of TV personalities and other public figures.

(The Traitors has a lot of fans, though a weird and unplanned transphobic twist on its debut season knocked the show’s wind out of its sails)

Some of these Britney fans threatened to boycott the show, or at least that season, due to her ex’s casting.

Their hearts are clearly in the right place. But when it comes to Britney’s exes, Sam just doesn’t seem like the bad guy. (Also, his elimination was in Episode 9; it’s just not that big of a deal)

Sam Asghari attends the Pool Party during the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels)

Even as her ex, he’s a Britney defender

Remember, Sam Asghari repeatedly defends Britney against the absolute scum of the earth.

We’re sure that he’d love to avoid it. He’s the kind of guy who really wants people to know him for his own accomplishments.

About a decade ago, he met a gorgeous star at work — filming for her music video. They dated, fell in love, and were married for 14 months.

It didn’t last. But that doesn’t mean that either of them was a villain. Life is complex, and so is love.

So please, thirst over Sam with a clear conscience.