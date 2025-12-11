Frank Cozzolino Cause of Death: HGTV Star Suddenly Gone at 56

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have some very sad news to pass along from the world of reality television and entertainment:

Frank Cozzolino, an election who rose to small screen prominence thanks to his appearances on the HGTV show Holmes and Holmes, passed away on December 4.

He was 56 years old.

(Instagram)

Holmes shared the tragic news of Cozzolino’s passing in a lovely tribute on Instagram, alongside two photos of him smiling next to his friend.

“I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino,” he wrote in the caption.

“Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That’s just who he was.”

Cozzolino was born in Toronto and also appeared on HGTV spin-off shows such as Holmes Family Rescue.

Late on Wednesday, Holmes added that Cozzolino “really cared” about every homeowner he helped, and concluded the post by stating:

“Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you buddy.”

(Instagram)

From what we can gather, no cause of death has yet been announced.

In an Instagram Reel shared on December 9, however, Holmes revealed his friend experienced health issues over the last few years, with a “sudden” complication resulting in his passing.

“Frank has gone through hell,” Holmes says in the footage.

“I mean he’s had a liver six years ago, that liver failed, he had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go, we thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back. And all of a sudden due to complications, he has passed away Dec. 4.

“With great sadness from all my family, my friends and everyone that he’s helped. He will be sadly missed.”

Holmes elsewhere recalled meeting Cozzolino on the set of Holmes on Homes before it premiered in 2003.

“Approximately 25 years ago, on the very first day of filming Holmes on Homes — it was a brand new show — at the end of the day, in walked an electrician. His name was Frank Cozzolino,” he shared of Cozzolino meeting him, adding that the introduction happened because “he wanted so much to help the homeowners we were about to help.”

In a statement shared with various celebrity gossip outlets, a representative for HGTV said: “

We are deeply saddened to hear of Frank Cozzolino’s passing. Frank was an exceptional craftsman whose kindness, integrity, and unwavering dedication touched every project and every person he encountered.”

Frank Cozzolino is survived by survived by his partner Lisa and his daughters Filomena and Alexandria, his obituary states. May he rest in peace.