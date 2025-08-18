Britney Spears’ Exes at War: Sam Asghari Roasts Kevin Federline with …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sam Asghari is absolutely obliterating Kevin Federline without a single unkind word.

Both men are ex-husbands of the legendary Britney Spears. But that seems to be just about all that they have in common.

Federline is coming out with some sort of tell all memoir. His goals seems to be his specialty: cashing in on his erstwhile marriage.

In response, Asghari is saying what just about everyone is thinking.

Sam Asghari attends the Pool Party during the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels)

What did Sam Asghari say about Kevin Federline writing a tell-all book?

On Saturday, August 16, TMZ shared a video of Sam Asghari.

In the clip, the actor, model, and personal trainer fields a question about Federline’s claims to detail his infamous marriage to their mutual ex-wife, Britney Spears.

“Well, he was a professional father,” Asghari shaded hilariously in response.

Sam Asghari is dragging Kevin Federline for writing a tell-all book about Britney, calling him a “professional father” pic.twitter.com/On39RNdJHO — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) August 16, 2025

On the surface, it sounds like he has nothing negative to say about Federline.

Asghari quipped that this memoir “would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

He straight up says that it’s “great” that Federline’s penning this advice.

This, folks, is not the same as genuine praise.

Kevin Federline blasts Britneyâ€™s parenting in a scathing interview, claiming that her teenage sons are embarrassed by her antics. (Image Credit: CBS)

Why call Kevin Federline a ‘professional father’ in this video?

As many longtime Britney Spears fans would love to forget, Kevin Federline and the pop princess were married from 2004 until 2007.

The book to which Sam Asghari was responded is You Thought You Knew, and is set for release in October of this year.

Many longtime followers of Britney’s life and career would agree that only two good things came from that marriage:

Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline.

Sam Asghari attends the Grand Opening Weekend at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta: Opening Night Party at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta on April 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Tryst Hotels)

Federline has had real jobs. For example, after dropping out of high school in 9th grade, he worked delivering pizzas.

More famously, he worked as a backup dancer for various big-name talents, including his ex-wife.

However, aside from his work as a “DJ” since achieving fame-by-proxy, the widespread perception has been that his career has been fatherhood to his two eldest sons.

Part of that has to do with the 5-figure monthly child support payments that he received for nearly two decades.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

This is, many agree, some well-earned shade

Child support is good — no kid should suddenly be “poor” at one parent’s house, no matter their disparate incomes.

But Sam Asghari seems to be alluding to the general perception that Federline has been dependent upon this financial arrangement.

Asghari is a very ambitious individual.

Both men share the same ex-wife, but it may be hard for the actor-model-fitness trainer to understand someone penning a memoir about a woman he presumably once loved instead of, you know, making his own way.