The Traitors Season 4 Cast Includes Many Housewives, 2 Ice Skaters and 1 Donna Kelce

Reading Time: 4 minutes

From Real Housewives … to past Olympians… to a couple of Survivors… to Taylor Swift’s potential future mother-in-law, Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 4.

The popular competition takes a number of famous contestants, places them under the control of host Alan Cumming in a Scotland castle and involves them in the ultimate murder-mystery game.

The stars are split groups, traitors and faithfuls, as the faithfuls must determine who the traitors are and banish them from the game in order to win a grand cash prize of $250,000.

(Peacock)

As previously teased by her athletic sons, Donna Kelce really will be part of the Season 4 cast. It’s amazing where a connection to Taylor Swift can get you, huh?

The Emmy-winning program won’t return until 2026, but, along with Kelce, here’s a look at who will be battling for the big money when it does come back with new episodes…

Natalie Anderson: Anderson won “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” in 2014 and was the runner-up on “Winners at War” in 2019.

Ian Terry: Terry won “Big Brother 14” in 2012. He returned to compete on “All-Stars” in 2020.

Colton Underwood: Underwood was the lead of Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019. In 2021, he became the first Bachelor lead to come out as gay. That year, he anchored a Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton.”

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood sat for an interview on ABC prior to ending their relationship. (ABC)

Rob Cesternino: The “Rob Has a Podcast” host competed on “Survivor: The Amazon,” coming in third place; he later joined “Survivor: All-Stars.”

Dorinda Medley: “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum competed on Season 3 of “The Traitors.”

Tiffany Mitchell: Mitchell competed on “Big Brother 23” and co-hosted “Big Brother: Reindeer Games.”

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: Arocho won Season 44 of “Survivor” in 2023.

Dorinda Medley attends the celebratory launch of the new People Magazine App at The Hotel Chelsea on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Monet X Change: Monet X Change has competed multiple times on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Mark Ballas: Ballas was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from 2007–2022 and won three times.

Lisa Rinna: Rinna, who starred on soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and Fox’s “Melrose Place,” was part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast from 2014 and 2022.

Porsha Williams: Williams was part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2012-2021, then rejoined in 2024. She’s been on various reality shows including “The Apprentice,” “Porsha’s Family Matters” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Candiace Dillard-Bassett: Dillard-Bassett was named Miss United States in 2013 and appeared on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” from 2018-2024.

Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the Better Brothers Los Angeles 11th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Eric Nam: Nam made his debut in 2013 as a singer, songwriter and television personality.

Maura Higgins: In 2019, Higgins was a finalist on ITV2’s “Love Island.” She appeared on “Glow Up,” “Dancing on Ice,” “Cooking with the Stars,” “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and was the social media presenter for “Love Island USA,” “Love Island Games” and “Love Island USA Aftersun.”

Johnny Weir: Weir is a two-time Olympic ice skater. He has been a longtime sports commentator with fellow figure skater Tara Lipinski.

Tara Lipinski: A former figure skater, Lipinski is the 1998 Olympic champion, the 1997 World champion.

Tara Lipinski attends the pre-launch of Oatly’s new plant-based Cream Cheese exclusively in Philadelphia at Spread Bagelry on February 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ron Funches: An actor and comedian, Funches has also lent his voice to roles in “BoJack Horseman,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and “Adventure Time.”

Rob Rausch: Rausch appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of “Love Island USA.”

Kristen Kish: Kish is a chef who won Season 10 of “Top Chef” in 2012; in Season 21, she was named host of “Top Chef: Wisconsin.”

Stephen Colletti: Colletti is best known for his roles on “Laguna Beach,” “One Tree Hill” and creating and starring in “Everyone Is Doing Great.”

Michael Rapaport: Rapaport is an actor, comedian and the host of the “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.”

Caroline Stanbury: Stanbury is known for her roles in “Ladies of London” from 2014-2017 and “The Real Housewives of Dubai” from 2022-2024.