The Traitors Season 4 Cast Includes Many Housewives, 2 Ice Skaters and 1 Donna Kelce

From Real Housewives … to past Olympians… to a couple of Survivors… to Taylor Swift’s potential future mother-in-law, Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 4.
The popular competition takes a number of famous contestants, places them under the control of host Alan Cumming in a Scotland castle and involves them in the ultimate murder-mystery game.
The stars are split groups, traitors and faithfuls, as the faithfuls must determine who the traitors are and banish them from the game in order to win a grand cash prize of $250,000.
As previously teased by her athletic sons, Donna Kelce really will be part of the Season 4 cast. It’s amazing where a connection to Taylor Swift can get you, huh?
The Emmy-winning program won’t return until 2026, but, along with Kelce, here’s a look at who will be battling for the big money when it does come back with new episodes…
Natalie Anderson: Anderson won “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” in 2014 and was the runner-up on “Winners at War” in 2019.
Ian Terry: Terry won “Big Brother 14” in 2012. He returned to compete on “All-Stars” in 2020.
Colton Underwood: Underwood was the lead of Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019. In 2021, he became the first Bachelor lead to come out as gay. That year, he anchored a Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton.”
Rob Cesternino: The “Rob Has a Podcast” host competed on “Survivor: The Amazon,” coming in third place; he later joined “Survivor: All-Stars.”
Dorinda Medley: “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum competed on Season 3 of “The Traitors.”
Tiffany Mitchell: Mitchell competed on “Big Brother 23” and co-hosted “Big Brother: Reindeer Games.”
Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho: Arocho won Season 44 of “Survivor” in 2023.
Monet X Change: Monet X Change has competed multiple times on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”
Mark Ballas: Ballas was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from 2007–2022 and won three times.
Lisa Rinna: Rinna, who starred on soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and Fox’s “Melrose Place,” was part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast from 2014 and 2022.
Porsha Williams: Williams was part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2012-2021, then rejoined in 2024. She’s been on various reality shows including “The Apprentice,” “Porsha’s Family Matters” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”
Candiace Dillard-Bassett: Dillard-Bassett was named Miss United States in 2013 and appeared on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” from 2018-2024.
Eric Nam: Nam made his debut in 2013 as a singer, songwriter and television personality.
Maura Higgins: In 2019, Higgins was a finalist on ITV2’s “Love Island.” She appeared on “Glow Up,” “Dancing on Ice,” “Cooking with the Stars,” “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” and was the social media presenter for “Love Island USA,” “Love Island Games” and “Love Island USA Aftersun.”
Johnny Weir: Weir is a two-time Olympic ice skater. He has been a longtime sports commentator with fellow figure skater Tara Lipinski.
Tara Lipinski: A former figure skater, Lipinski is the 1998 Olympic champion, the 1997 World champion.
Ron Funches: An actor and comedian, Funches has also lent his voice to roles in “BoJack Horseman,” “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” and “Adventure Time.”
Rob Rausch: Rausch appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of “Love Island USA.”
Kristen Kish: Kish is a chef who won Season 10 of “Top Chef” in 2012; in Season 21, she was named host of “Top Chef: Wisconsin.”
Stephen Colletti: Colletti is best known for his roles on “Laguna Beach,” “One Tree Hill” and creating and starring in “Everyone Is Doing Great.”
Michael Rapaport: Rapaport is an actor, comedian and the host of the “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast.”
Caroline Stanbury: Stanbury is known for her roles in “Ladies of London” from 2014-2017 and “The Real Housewives of Dubai” from 2022-2024.