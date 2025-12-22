North West Joins Instagram at 12, Gets 1 Million Likes

Reading Time: 3 minutes

North West made her Instagram debut!

The 12-year-old daughter of reality TV personality Kim Kardashian and notorious Hitler apologist Kanye West has made social media appearances before.

But now, she has her own account and just shared her first photo.

One million likes on your first pic isn’t too shabby.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

North West is now on Instagram!

On Friday, December 19, 12-year-old North West took to Instagram to upload her very first photo to the app.

As you can see below, the photo is not entirely in focus. This is clearly an artistic choice.

North is wearing a black skirt, a graphic tee, and sparkly boots alongside plenty of statement jewelry.

Her pose is of her casually striking a pose.

Needless to say, her debut photo had fans seeing double.

As for the caption for her very first official Instagram post, North kept it short, simple, and accurate.

“First post,” she wrote alongside the snap.

What is particularly impressive isn’t the photo or caption, but the reaction.

North currently boasts fewer than half a million Instagram followers. However, the pic has about 1 million likes.

Both numbers continue to grow. However, snagging more likes than followers is a sign of the size of your impact — and how far it reaches.

For the caption of her first Instagram post, North West wrote: “First post.” Short and accurate. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Is she actually managing her own account?

One significant aspect of North West’s Instagram debut is a little detail of her account profile.

“Managed by parents,” the bio reads.

Generally speaking, 12-year-olds are not allowed to have or operate their own social media.

There is a loophole where parents can “manage” a social media account for a child under 13.

Sometimes, this is simply a wink-and-nudge situation, where a parent claims to be managing an account. But, in other cases, the minor has no access whatsoever. This is likely somewhere in-between.

In the spring of 2023, North West hears a question from a producer: can her mom cook? (Image Credit: Hulu)

However, it’s unlikely that North’s “parents” are managing the account.

As many on social media have already pointed out, it’s likely Kim who’s doing it.

Why? Because Kanye West has repeatedly lashed out at his ex-wife over any social media activity of their children.

Meanwhile, Kim has publicly explained that she wants her children to be able to express themselves — safely and under adult supervision.

She has displayed responsibility. In 2024, she seemingly deleted Saint’s YouTube channel when he posted a disturbing political message.

Kim Kardashian and North West bond in the kitchen during this Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

SHOULD North be on Instagram?

Is 12 too young to have an active social media account? Yes and no.

North West is not yet old enough for using social media to be fully safe.

However, tweens and teens could use social media with relative safety if social media companies would simply keep their account private, by default, to be viewed only by followers of whom they approve.

This way, teens and tweens could interact with their peers until they reach adulthood. (We’re not suggesting any of that awful age-verification tech, by the way, just a sensible date-of-birth input and a reporting system for violations)

Hopefully, North has or will have a private Instagram that is not public knowledge. That one, she can use for actual interactions with her actual friends. This public account is too public for a kid to be a kid.