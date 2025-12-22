Chris Rea Cause of Death: ‘Driving Home For Christmas’ Singer Was 74

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Chris Rea — the rock singer best known for his 1986 his “Driving Home For Christmas” — has passed away.

He was 74 years old.

British singer Chris Rea peforms during a concert in theater Carre on November 24, 2014 in Amsterdam. (PAUL BERGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

News of Rea’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from his wife and two children.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of beloved Chris,” the family wrote, according to ABC News.

“He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

No official cause of death has been revealed, but Rea dealt with numerous health issues in recent years

He had suffered from health problems, including pancreatic cancer, and he suffered a stroke in 2016.

Music legend passes at poignant time of year

Musician Chris Rea attends the Music Industry Trust Awards 2005 on November 7, 2005 in London, England. Michael Parkinson is the 2005 recipient of the Music Industry Trust Dinner Award, and is honoured at this evening’s gala dinner. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Though he scored numerous hits over the course of his lengthy career, Rea remains best remembered for “Driving Home For Christmas,” a festive favorite in his native UK for nearly 40 years.

Though not an immediate hit, song eventually became a holiday mainstay on British radio.

“Driving Home For Christmas” has been featured on numerous film and television soundtracks, and it’s currently featured on a TV ad for the UK retailer Marks and Spencer.

Rea also hit the British charts with several other singles, including “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” and “Let’s Dance.”

In 2012, it ranked as the twelfth most popular Christmas song in a nationwide poll.

UK singer Chris Rea performs at the National Stadium February 17, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Born in 1951 in Middlesbrough, in northeast England, to an Italian father and Irish mother, Rea didn’t begin playing guitar until he was in his twenties, but he took to it instantly.

He played in several locally popular bands before striking out and finding success as a solo singer-songwriter.

In recent years, he shifted away from pop and rock into a more bluesy sound, and his latter albums received some of the best reviews of his career.

Our thoughts go out to Chris Rea’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.