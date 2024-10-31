Saint West Posts Gross Anti Kamala Harris Meme: Did Kim Kardashian Delete His YouTube …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What does 8-year-old Saint West think of Vice President Kamala Harris?

Not much, it seems. Not according to a fairly disgusting meme that was posted to his YouTube.

And if you want to see the political opinions of someone born in 2015, you’re out of luck.

His YouTube channel is gone. And people suspect that mom Kim Kardashian is behind the deletion.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF interacts with Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s son prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

What did Saint West say about Vice President Kamala Harris?

In September, 8-year-old Saint West launched his very own YouTube page with the username @TheGoatSaint.

To be blunt, 8-year-olds are generally too young to use YouTube unsupervised, and certainly too young to be content creators. There are safety concerns. And algorithms can easily prey upon children that age.

However, you’re never too young to cement your brand. Claiming usernames for a child that they can use as a teen and adult is a sensible practice. However, in Saint’s case, there was clearly more to it than that. No harm done, though, right?

Wrong, actually. In a YouTube shorts cartoon that Saint West shared, a character declared that he had “stepped in s–t” and lifted his boot.

The next visual shows a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris. The implication is that she is excrement, or has a similar value.

That is fairly disgusting. It is a bizarre political statement from an 8-year-old. And the content, even if it were more tasteful, is simply too crass to be age-appropriate for a young child like Saint.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why in the world is Saint West posting derogatory memes about Kamala Harris?

It is normal for 8-year-olds to first be learning about politics. At 8, it is generally age-appropriate for children to learn basics about political parties, the history of voting rings, and more.

Political vitriol is something that comes later. And to be blunt, no 8-year-old is coming up with memes like that — or even deciding to endorse them.

One has to assume that either Saint does not know who Vice President Kamala Harris is (even though his mom has met her), or that he does — and has heard an adult speaking of her in this manner.

Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Many are pointing the finger at disgraced rapper Kanye West, Saint’s father. Ye is known for bizarre outbursts of misogyny, extreme conservative views that endorse Adolf Hitler, and for a decided lack of tact.

Ye’s abhorrent opinions and his infamous lack of a filter could potentially lead to him saying inappropriate things in front of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, we would suggest an alternative explanation.

Even just a few minutes at a time can expose children to the worst sorts of influencers. There is an entire “manosphere” on the internet designed to prey upon and radicalize men starting when they are tween boys. The algorithm could easily have started feeding this kind of slop to Saint if he had any unsupervised YouTube time.

Reality-television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian attends an event to discuss criminal justice reform with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Why did Kim Kardashian take action?

Aside from the obvious — seeing that her son was misusing his YouTube account and perhaps under the influence of one or more toxic content creators — Kim Kardashian also had a “contract” with Saint. She said as much in September, when she announced Saint’s YouTube channel and asked followers to “please subscribe.”

Though such a contract is not legally binding, Saint agreed to follow his mother’s rules. Among them, he needed approval to share videos.

Obviously, there are instances where restricting social media takes place in abusive households — cutting off people from friends, preventing people from calling for help. However, 8-year-olds truly do not belong on YouTube without careful supervision.

Perhaps, when Saint demonstrates that he can rein in his impulses and follow his mother’s guidelines, he can become a Roblox influencer or whatever someone born in 2015 wants to do.