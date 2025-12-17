Nick Reiner Appears ‘Somber’ and ‘Disheveled’ in First Court …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nick Reiner made his first court appearance since the gruesome murder of his parents.

Despite being medically unable to visit court on Tuesday, he and his defense attorney have now made the trip.

Eyewitnesses described the 32-year-old as disheveled and somber.

His siblings released a difficult statement.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer and son Nick Reiner attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Nick Reiner finally made it to court

On Wednesday, December 17, Nick Reiner appeared in court.

This was his first time inside a courtroom following Sunday’s horrifying discovery of the violent death of Rob and Michele Reiner, his parents.

Authorities located and arrested him within hours of the discovery.

His sister, Romy, discovered her parents’ bodies and was apparently the first to admit to offers that her own brother might be a person of interest.

Nick is facing two charges of first-degree murder.

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner attend Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Los Angeles Dinner at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign)

In addition to his first visit to Los Angeles Municipal Court since his parents’ gruesome killing, this was also Nick’s first public appearance since his arrest on Sunday.

Page Six reports that the 32-year-old appeared with disheveled hair.

In terms of demeanor, he appeared stoic and even somber during the hearing, looking straight ahead and no attempting to make eye contact with anyone else in the courtroom.

Authorities had him in shackles on his hands and feet, and in an anti-self-harm smock.

Nick was also wearing his glasses.

Attorney Alan Jackson addressed reporters

Prior to the hearing, Nick Reiner secured the legal services of high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson.

In addition to understanding the legal process, Jackson is familiar with the media circus surrounding such prosecutions.

The attorney addressed reporters outside of the courthouse.

He informed everyone that his client’s arraignment will take place on January 7, 2026.

That is next year — but also in just a few weeks. There are no court dates for Nick between now and the arraignment.

Director Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the 66th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 25, 2014. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA)

As is his job, Jackson asked everyone to avoid jumping to conclusions about his client or the horrific deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner.

He instead emphasized that this is an unthinkable tragedy for the family.

Nick’s older brother, 34-year-old Jake, and his younger sister, 28-year-old Romy, released a statement.

In the statement, they asked for privacy, expressed their pain and loss.

The siblings did not directly mention Nick at all.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jake and Romy Reiner have a painful path ahead, no matter what

Originally, Nick Reiner would have made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday, December 16.

(He is, as we have previously reported, being held on remand — without bail. There is reportedly a suicide watch in place)

If convicted, Nick could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He could also potentially face the death penalty.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office shared that they will take the “thoughts and desires of the family into consideration” when determining which sentence to seek at trial.

This is going to be a painful process for the Reiners no matter what. It already is. They are living their worst nightmare.