Rob Reiner and Wife Found Dead With Throats Slashed; Son Identified as Possible Suspect: …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report out of Hollywood tonight.

Police say two people were found dead at the Brentwood home of film legend Rob Reiner on Sunday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased were initially unclear, but we now know that Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were the victims of what appears to be a brutal murder.

Rob Reiner attends the screening of “Misery” during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

The victims seem to have succumbed to knife wounds, their throats slashed in what appears to be a violent attack with no sign of forced entry.

News of deaths at Reiner’s home sparks concern among fans

News of the murders was first reported by TMZ. The outlet reports that the Reiners’ daughter told police that her brother “should be a suspect.”

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, per preliminary reports.

While details remain scarce, an early report from People magazine indicates that Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned in connection with the alleged murders, but has not yet been formally charged.

Nick, 32, has spoken openly in the past about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Rob Reiner attends the premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick recalled in 2016, according to People.

“I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

A shocking scandal strikes one Hollywood’s most beloved families

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob first rose to prominence as Mike “Meathead” Stivic on the iconic CBS sitcom All in the Family.

Reiner later became one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Hollywood history.

His credits included the beloved rock mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the coming-of-age favorite Stand by Me, and other beloved modern classics, such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of “The American President” during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

In more recent years, Reiner shifted his focus toward political advocacy and documentary work.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Reiner family in the wake of this unthinkable tragedy.