Nick Reiner Medically Unable to Appear In Court, Could Face Death Penalty, Says DA

Nick Reiner was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday,

But Nick’s attorney, Alan Jackson — who previously represented Harvey Weinstein — revealed today that his client had not been “medically cleared” for transportation to his arraignment.

Obviously, that could mean any number of things.

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Nick is on suicide watch, so it’s possible that he’s not psychologically fit to appear in court.

It’s also possible that he sustained some sort of injury, either during the struggle with his parents or after his arrest.

Whatever the case, the 32-year-old is receiving no sympathy from Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman, who stated moments ago that Reiner could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

The case could be complicated by Nick’s long history of mental illness and substance abuse.

As you’ve certainly heard by now, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday.

Nick was arrested in connection with their deaths and is currently being held without bail.

Director Rob Reiner (second from left) and family arrive at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sources say the night before the alleged murders, Nick attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party with his parents.

Witnesses say he was badly underdressed (wearing sweats and a hoodie at a black tie event) and behaving erratically.

According to at least one account, Nick “stormed off” after a tense exchange with comedian Bill Hader.

Sources say Nick interrupted a conversation between Hader and another guest and became irate when Hader informed him that the conversation was private.

Witnesses say Nick also had a “loud argument” with his father at O’Brien’s party.

It’s still unclear when exactly the murders took place, but new reports indicate that Rob and Michele’s bodies were in a state of rigor mortis when their daughter found them the following afternoon.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Numerous celebrities have paid loving tribute to Rob Reiner, and an associate of the family’s, a yoga instructor named Alanna Zabel tells Page Six that Nick has a long history of “egocentric” behavior.

She rememberd Nick as “this little boy” with “behavioral issues” who “was always upsetting everyone” but “trying to figure it out.”

“Rob and Michelle asked me to do yoga with Nicky privately,” hoping it would help calm him down, Zabel recalls.

“Boys are wild in general, not just Nicky,” she explained, adding:

“I really focused our sessions on trying to exhaust him so that I could get to that place of connection and mindfulness. But I rarely got there because he was just inexhaustible.”

The Reiners reportedly spent millions on therapists and rehab programs over the years. And at one point, Nick and Rob collaborated on a semiautobiographical film — 2015’s Being Charlie — based on Nick’s struggles.

Again, we don’t know what sort of medical issues kept Nick out of court today, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.