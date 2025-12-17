Rob Reiner’s Son and Daughter Open Up About ‘Unimaginable Pain’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s only been three days since we learned of the brutal murder of Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer.

The couple’s youngest son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested in connection with the deaths and is currently being held without bail.

For obvious reasons, the Reiners’ other two children chose to keep a low profile in the immediate aftermath of these devastating events.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Jake and Romy Reiner broke their silence and delivered their first statement since learning of their parents’ deaths.

Jake Reiner, Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner, and Michele Reiner attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Rob and Michele’s son and daughter issue first public statememt

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” Jake and Romy said in a statement first obtained by TMZ.

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends,” the siblings continued, adding:

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.

“We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Director Rob Reiner (second from left) and family arrive at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman?s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was Romy who discovered her parents’ bodies after receiving a concerned phone call from their massage therapist, who stated that they had missed their scheduled appointment on Sunday.

Romy was also the one who told police that her brother Nick was “dangerous” and should be considered a suspect.

Tributes continue to pour in as Hollywood mourns tragic loss

The Reiners had countless celebrity friends, many of whom have already paid moving tribute to the lives and legacies of this beloved couple.

Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Moments ago, Meg Ryan, who collaborated with Reiner on multiple projects, including When Harry Met Sally… and Sleepless In Seattle offered her own words of remembrance.

“Oh how we will miss this man…” Ryan wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country,” she continued, adding:

“I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised… I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace.”

Our thoughts go out to Rob and Michele’s loved ones as they continue to process this unthinkable tragedy.