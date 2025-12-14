Meri Brown Shows Off New Teeth, Dramatic Weight Loss

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Yes, Sister Wives fans.

This really is a photo of Meri Brown.

Late this week, the veteran reality star posed outside of a home with her close friend Jenn Sullivan, teasing a future business endeavor between the two.

And looking QUITE different while doing so.

(Instagram)

“Big plans are in motion, and we cannot wait to bring the fun! Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, it’s official! You’re first on our list!” Meri wrote as a caption to this snapshot, remaining somewhat mysterious and adding:

“Locals! We need insider intel! What’s your favorite hidden gem of a venue? @justjennreally and I can’t wait to share what’s on the horizon!”

The TLC personality, of course, owns a bed and breakfast in Utah called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

She took out new loans in late 2024 on the property and has since been exploring different uses, including potentially living in it full-time or using it as an event space.

But that’s a question for a different time, okay?

(TLC)

Most observers took a glance at the photo up top and couldn’t help but notice Meri looked VERY slimmed down, and her teeth looked very white and bright and large.

“Ok Meri!!! Dropped the man AND the weight!” wrote one social media user in response to the photo, while another added:

“I can tell you got new teeth! They look great!!!”

For a decent period of time now, there have been the usual GLP-1 rumors for Meri’s clear weight loss, but she has insisted the change is due to natural workouts and eating healthy.

We’re not about to make any assumptions on our part. We just know she looks fantastic.

(Image Credit: TLC)

Meri’s separation from Sister Wives co-star Kody Brown officially took place in December 2022 after the couple had been together for 32 years.

Together, the exes share one child, Leon Brown.

Because she is no longer part of a polygamous family, Meri has been open of late of how she keeps her distance from most other members of her former unit.

“We don’t talk,” Meri said, for example, of Christine Brown this fall. “On my part, there’s no hate, I just don’t choose to have her in my life. It’s not healthy and it’s not safe for me emotionally.”

Continued Meri:

“We have had some really good times, but I think our values just don’t align. I know our values don’t align. There’s certain things that I want and I need in a relationship, and she absolutely doesn’t have that…

“I don’t have to have relationships with everybody in the family, nor do I want to… It’s not healthy for me.”