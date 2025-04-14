Meri Brown Flaunts Weight Loss After Post-Kody Body Transformation!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown is looking fantastic.

And we don’t just mean that she looks happier after severing ties with Kody. (That too)

It appears that Meri has lost weight. And it looks like she’s put a lot of work into her figure.

The once-pitied former sister wife just shared jaw-dropping photos of her fit arms and gorgeous figure.

On Sister Wives, Meri Brown speaks to the camera about her post-marriage dating experiences. (Image Credit: TLC)

Looking good, Meri Brown!

On Monday, April 14, Meri Brown took to her Instagram page to share jaw-dropping photos.

The pictures show the Sister Wives star wearing a form-fitting black halter dress that showed off her shoulders and her hourglass figure.

Meri posed on the red carpet for the 2025 Global Beauty Awards, and she absolutely looked the part.

“It was a pleasure and honor to spend the past two days at the Global Beauty Awards,” Meri wrote in the caption.

“Sitting in on events and classes and seeing some of the behind-the-scenes was such an experience!” she gushed.

She also gave shout-outs to people she knows, including new friends whom she met during the two-day event.

Gesturing dramatically on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri Brown discusses the future of what was once a shared marital property. (Image Credit: TLC)

She looks INCREDIBLE

Wearing a shoulder-baring halter top can be a “risk” for almost anyone. Particularly for a woman in her 50s.

However, fans and followers were falling over themselves to shower her with compliments.

Meri has clearly been working on physical fitness and shedding weight after parting ways with Kody.

And the results speak for themselves.

Meri Brown faces off with Kody for the first time since their split. (TLC)

One follower proclaimed: “The glowup is REAL!”

“Ok Meri!!! Dropped the man AND the weight!” praised one somewhat indelicate, if not backhanded, compliment.

“You look absolutely stunning,” wrote another.

Then, in reference to the end of Meri’s toxic marriage, the fan added: “Amazing what happens when you lose 180 pounds if ya know what I mean.”

Meri Brown opens up here to the TLC cameras. (TLC)

Will she carry this look onto the show?

It is unlikely that Meri will show off this exact look on Sister Wives. The TLC reality series is not, after all, a red carpet event.

However, even if she doesn’t wear her hair in a solid impersonation of a 2000-era tease, she can update her style a bit.

And, even if she’s covering up her arms with sleeves, viewers are likely to notice her glow up.

That kind of hard work pays off even through layers of fabric.