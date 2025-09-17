Meri Brown: I Am Done with Christine! FOREVER!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown has had enough of Christine Brown, thank you very much.

As a guest on the latest I Do, Part 2 podcast, the Sister Wives veteran said she has not read her former fellow spouse’s new book…. and she has no plans to do so.

“What she’s writing about is her perspective on it. And it’s 100 percent valid to her,” Meri explained on air. “[But] in my perspective it happened different or maybe there’s a little bit of a shift.”

Christine previously said she didn’t give any of her co-stars a heads-up about any content in the memoir.

In general, Meri and Christine are no longer married to Kody — and therefore have no reason to have a relationship any longer.

“We don’t talk,” Meri said on this same podcast. “On my part, there’s no hate, I just don’t choose to have her in my life. It’s not healthy and it’s not safe for me emotionally.”

Continued Meri:

“We have had some really good times, but I think our values just don’t align. I know our values don’t align. There’s certain things that I want and I need in a relationship, and she absolutely doesn’t have that…

“I don’t have to have relationships with everybody in the family, nor do I want to… It’s not healthy for me.”

In her aforementioned book, Christine told a long story about why she doesn’t like Meri.

“The dynamics of polygamist parenting can feel like a seesaw, and Meri, even with one child to care for, was the top wife in our polygamy pyramid,” Christine writes.

“We followed her rules when she was around to keep the peace, but her rules felt punitive and unfair. I had to make a decision about what was best for me and my family within a family, and it changed our relationship forever.”

This is the story she told:

One day, the kids went to the store. [My daughter] Mykelti, who was about eight, went up to the cash register, and she was maybe ten cents short. It was little-kid stuff—she was probably buying candy. The cashier, who knew us, spotted her the dime.

No big deal. But Meri’s Leon, who was also just a little kid—maybe nine—told Meri about it. Meri lost her mind.

She was mad that Mykelti had embarrassed her in front of the cashier, and that she had embarrassed Leon. She yelled at Mykelti, who couldn’t understand what she had done wrong. I couldn’t either.

This happened awhile ago, but it made an immediate negative impact on Christine.

‘I’d had enough, and my mama bear came roaring,” Christine concluded on her memoir. “‘Don’t talk to my kids,’ I yelled. ‘I don’t want you near them. I don’t want you to come downstairs anymore. Our relationship is done!'”

During her own recent interview on The Sarah Fraser Show, Christine echoed Meri’s above sentiments… saying she is also done with her TLC colleague.

“I do wish her well,” Christine said of Meri, who just defended Kody a bit.

“I see and I hear things that she does. It looks like she’s living her best life and I’m so excited for her. That’s great. She has some good friends, and I think that’s great too. But there is no need for us to have any type of relationship whatsoever. It’s not going to serve either of us.”

Sister Wives Season 20 premieres Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.