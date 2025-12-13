Peter Greene Cause of Death: ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Ace Ventura’ Star …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today.

Peter Greene — the actor who was best known for playing Hollywood villains in several classic films — has passed away.

He was just 60 years old.

Peter Greene attends the “Green Book” New York Special Screening hosted by the Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel Cinema on November 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Peter Greene’s agent confirms news of his death

Greene’s remains were found in his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Police reportedly performed a welfare check after neighbors reported that music had been playing in his apartment for over 24 hours.

News of his passing comes courtesy of Greene’s agent, Gregg Edwards, who confirmed the actor’s death in a statement to NBC News.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told the outlet.

Peter Greene attends the Tito Puente tribute concert press conference & reception at the Law Offices of Ferro, Kuba, Mangano, Skylar, P.C. on July 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

“But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Edwards did not provide any details regarding Greene’s cause of death. We will provide further updates in that regard as new information becomes available.

Over the course of his decades in the industry, Greene appeared in nearly 100 films and TV shows.

He is perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of Zed, one of the rapist hillbillies in Pulp Fiction.

He also played the sinister club owner Dorian Tyrell in the 1994 Jim Carrey comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Peter Greene on the film set of “3 Days Rising” produced by Noel Ashman and Ice-T on November 09, 2019 in West Orange, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for 3 Days Rising)

Greene also appeared in a number of popular TV series, including For Life, Chicago PD, Hawaii Five-O, Justified, and Life on Mars.

On the acclaimed but short-lived NBC drama The Black Donnellys, Greene had a recurring role as Derek “Dokey” Farrell.

Though best known as a character actor, Greene also had several leading man roles, including his powerhouse performance as a schizophrenic murder suspect in the 1993 film Clean, Shaven.

Our thoughts go out to Peter Greene’s friends and family as they continue to mourn his loss.