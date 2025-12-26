King Charles Pushes for “Courage and Reconciliation” in Historic Christmas …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

King Charles wrapped up a challenging year with an encouraging message for both his nation and, really, the entire world on Christmas Day.

For the first time, King Charles recorded his annual statement at the Lady Chapel in Westminster Abbey, which is typically known for its royal weddings and coronations.

The monarch did so after providing United Kingdom citizens with an update on his cancer treatment.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Eugenie of York attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

At one point in his speech, the British sovereign said that “pilgrimage is a word less used today, but it has particular significance for our modern world…

“It is about journeying forward into the future while also journeying back to remember the past and learn from its lessons.”

The speech comes at the end of a VERY turbulent year for the Royal Family.

In November, the king stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles and honors and has tried to evict him from the Royal Lodge for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles also has been facing an undisclosed type of cancer.

In a pre-recorded message, King Charles addressed the UK with an update on his cancer treatments. (Image Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

On Thursday, Charles reflected on the “courage and sacrifice” of World War II and praised “the way communities came together,” in his traditional speech … which coincided with the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict earlier this year.

The king stressed “we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation,” and also said: “As we hear of division, both home and abroad, they are values of which we must never lose sight.”

In times of uncertainty, he added, “resilience in the face of adversity; peace through forgiveness” and “showing respect to one another” are what bring hope.”

It’s also worth mentioning here that Charles continues to be estranged from son Prince Harry and that daughter-in-law Kate Middleton has also been battling cancer over the past year and a half or so.

King Charles visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021. (Photo Credit: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The 2026 address was aired after the Royal Family made its annual processional to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The Christmas Day walk, which included Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, but not their parents, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

As he spoke on December 25, video was shown of Charles meeting survivors and emergency responders in Manchester… before the broadcast featured people laying flowers at a memorial honoring Bondi victims and survivors in Australia.

The tradition of the monarch’s Christmas broadcast dates back to 1932 and was first delivered by George V. It has since become a staple of the holiday for many Britons who gather to watch and listen to it at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

According to the Palace:

“Each Broadcast carefully reflects current issues and concerns, and shares The Monarch’s reflections on what Christmas means to them and their listeners. Over the years, the Christmas Broadcast has acted as a chronicle of global, national and personal events which have affected the Monarch and their audience.”