Prince Harry Breaks Silence After Finally Reuniting with King Charles

Prince Harry finally reunited with his father, however briefly.

This week, he met with King Charles III after years of tensions and a longstanding desire to spend time together again.

Despite everything, Harry has stated that he has forgiven his relatives for their treatment of him.

Right now, he wants to spend time with the ailing monarch. Here’s what he had to say after their meeting:

Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the ‘International Year of The Reef’ 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018. (Photo Credit: Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and King Charles reunited after 19 months apart

On Wednesday, September 10, Prince Harry reunited with King Charles III, his father.

Following the private tea that the two shared in London, Harry is sharing little — but not nothing — about their first one-on-one encounter in 19 months.

“Yes, he’s great, thank you,” the Duke of Sussex confirmed during an Invictus Games Foundation engagement on Wednesday evening, Us Weekly reports.

King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo Credit: Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Harry arrived at Clarence House a little after 5 in the afternoon, where he and Charles spent nearly an hour together.

This was their first private audience since February 2024.

That meeting came after Charles’ cancer diagnosis went public.

That diagnosis weighs heavily upon the minds of royalists now, given his alleged prognosis.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex gives a speech next to Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they attend The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Is this about the ailing monarch’s health?

Recent reports have stated that doctors only expect King Charles to live another two years.

Notably, a similar report suggested the same prognosis in 2024.

Some might say that this is good news — while others would say that it sounds like morbid guessing at best.

Regardless, one has to assume that Charles’ health was one of the factors on the mind of Prince Harry as they met up again.

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, British naturalist, documentary maker and broadcaster David Attenborough, Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in 2019. (Photo Credit: NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether Charles lives for two years or for ten, the royal firm is prepared for his passing. Is Harry?

He has repeatedly emphasized his desire for reconciliation.

Yes, he has spoken out against injustices in his life — particularly those that harmed his wife. But he has never stopped loving his family.

Charles, too, seems to love Harry. Whether or not William feels the same way about his younger, more likable brother remains to be seen.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014. (Photo Credit: Luke MacGregor/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reconciliation with his brother may be more difficult

Prince Harry has very generously forgiven his family members who have wronged him.

However, reports emphasize that William resents his brother.

Whether he sees him as a “traitor” to the family or secretly resents his freedom (or both) is a matter of some debate.

William is clearly the favorite son, even though he was never the favorite grandson.

Harry doesn’t need to usurp his brother, but he’d clearly like to spend more time with Charles.