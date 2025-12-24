Kate Beckinsale Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Becksinsale has been married and divorced multiple times throughout her career.

Truth be told, some of the ins and outs of her relationship history have been … complex.

Her entanglements have also made headlines.

Here’s a rundown of Beckinsale’s history, and where things stand today.

Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the Berlin to photocall for ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ wearing a dress by Elie Saab on the terrace at Akademie der Kuenste on November 22, 2016. (Photo Credit: Brian Dowling/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Did Kate Beckinsale marry Michael Sheen?

From 1995, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen were an item.

The London-born actress and the Welsh actor met as castmates in a touring production of The Seagull.

Soon, they had moved in together. They would go on to work together on multiple projects, including voicing a Romeo and Juliet audiobook in 1997.

In 1999, they welcomed their daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

Many remember these two as a wedded couple. However, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen never married (or divorced, obviously).

Actor Michael Sheen attends the premiere of ” Young Adam ” at the Warner Village Cinema Leicester Square on September 18, 2003. (Photo Credit: Steve Finn/Getty Images)

In 2001, Beckinsale admitted that she felt “embarrassed” that Sheen had never actually proposed.

She felt that they were married. And many in the public incorrectly remember them as having been married. But it never happened.

In 2003, they appeared together in Underworld, which is perhaps the most consummately 2003 film to ever exist. (Is it good? Yes and no. It’s a classic)

Beckinsale had convinced the director (more on him in a moment) to cast Sheen. However, the relationship ended soon after filming.

She has praised Sheen and remained close with him for many years. However, their romantic relationship ended.

Actors Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale, and director Len Wiseman on January 12, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Kate Beckinsale did marry Len Wiseman

Underworld‘s director was Len Wiseman. He is the one who cast Sheen in the film at Beckinsale’s urging.

However, on set, Beckinsale and Wiseman apparently fell in love.

Yes, that’s a complex timeline. Certainly, Wiseman’s now ex-wife, a kindergarten teacher named Dana, felt so.

She accused her husband of infidelity.

Regardless of whatever the circumstances of their love story, Wiseman and Beckinsale married in May of 2004.

Director Len Wiseman (L) and actress Kate Beckinsale, wearing Gucci, attend the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)

In November of 2015, Wiseman filed to divorce Beckinsale.

The court documents noted that he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In November 2019, they finalized their breakup.

While Kate Beckinsale was waiting to be officially divorced, she briefly dated Matt Rife, a comedian, in 2017 and 2018.

Rife would not be the last comedian to cross her path, as you may recall.

Pete Davidson attends TUBI’s “The Freak Brothers” Experience at Fred Segal on December 06, 2021. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Remember Pete Davison? The person, no the Ariana Grande song

From January of 2019 until April of 2019, Kate Beckinsale — while not officially legally divorced just yet — dated Pete Davidson.

This was in his fairly fresh post-Ariana Grande era.

The comedian had become something like a status symbol within the entertainment industry.

Beckinsale remains one of the best known women to have dated the newly minted DILF.

Good for her!