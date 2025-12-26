Robin Thicke Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robin Thicke has been married and divorced over the lengthy course of his career.

From his controversial lyrics to his dubious sense of style and salacious performances, he made a name for himself years ago.

His life has transformed dramatically since “Blurred Lines” first prompted thinkpieces.

Here’s a rundown of the polarizing rapper’s relationship history and where things stand today.

Singer Robin Thicke attends Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Robin Thicke met his first wife when he was only 14

When Robin Thicke was 14 years old, he met then 15-year-old Paula Patton. They were at Balistyx, an under-21 hip-hop club on the Sunset Strip of Los Angeles. It was 1991. He asked her to dance.

(Most of the time, when we cover a celebrity who first met a spouse as a young teenager, it’s an all-out gross story. These two got their start in an unusual but oddly innocuous context)

Unlike the vast majority of high school-aged relationships, they remained together for many years.

In 2005, Thicke and Patton married. They welcomed their son, Julian, in 2010.

Patton is an actress. For years, she was the more famous of the two.

Paula Patton and singer Robin Thicke arrive at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2014. (Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Hyundai)

In February of 2014, Thicke and Patton separated. They had been married for almost nine years, and together for 21 years.

On October 9 of that year, Patton officially filed for divorce.

Just over a year after they separated, in march of 2015, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton officially divorced.

In a disturbing turn of events, 2017 saw Patton accuse Thick of child-abuse. Though a judge initially declined to limit Thicke’s custody, Patton later received sole custody — and a protective order covering her, their son, and her mother.

Patton and Thicke reached a new custody agreement in August of that year.

Actress Paula Patton and husband singer Robin Thicke arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary were together for a decade before they married

In 2014, the year of his separation from Paula Patton, Robin Thicke and model April Love Geary met at a party.

By 2015, they were making their debut at public events together.

Thicke and Geary welcomed their first child, Mia Love, in February 2018.

In August, Geary shared that they were expecting their second child. (Doctors recommend waiting two years between childbirth and conception)

They welcomed Lola Alain in February 2019.

Singer Robin Thicke and his wife model April Love Geary attend the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Before Lola’s birth, however, Geary became Thicke’s fiancee. They became engaged on December 24 of 2018.

In December of 2020, Thicke and Geary revealed that they had welcomed Luca Patrick, their third child.

During a trip to Cannes, the rapper re-proposed to Geary, this time with a ring that her friend had designed.

Seemingly, the engagement had lasted long enough that it was time to recommit.

On May 30, 2025, Robin Thicke — who had been divorced from Paula Patton for about a decade — and April Love Geary married.

Model April Love Geary and singer Robin Thicke pose for a photocall on July 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Where do things stand today?

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary remain together to this day.

They have weathered hardships together.

In late 2018, the couple lost their Malibu home to the devastating fire that consumed a tremendous amount of property.

Thicke remains a deservedly controversial figure, both as a rapper and as a human being.

But his marriage seems to be working out so far.