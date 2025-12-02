Kim Kardashian to Teach ‘Ten Kimmandments’ Business Class

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian wants to teach you her “Ten Kimmandments” for success.

Yes, really.

No matter how many times Kim fails the bar exam, she’ll always be a success in other areas.

Can students mimic that success by listening to her Kimmands?

A tearful Kim Kardashian falters as her voice breaks with sadness. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian wants to teach you the ‘Ten Kimmandments’ of business

MasterClass is an online education subscription platform.

Experts in various fields pre-record their lectures and tutorials. Students then access this material, ideally to their benefit.

In this case, the “expert” is Kardashian. The field is business.

Kimberly is branding her rules for business as “The Ten Kimmandments.”

It’s looking like the class is about building your own brand.

Kim Kardashian films a confessional segment for ‘The Kardashians.’ (Image Credit: Hulu)

Her content goes live on MasterClass on Thursday, December 4.

However, TMZ is offering a sneak peek at the … let’s call it “wisdom” … that The Ten Kimmandments will impart.

Kim’s first rule is “You are the product.”

It starts there, and ends with Kimmandment 10: “Because I said so.”

In between are other silly quips, like number four: “Don’t follow the feed. Be the feed.” (Someone put that sign up at a cattle ranch, please and thank you)

Who wants business advice from Kimberly?

Kim Kardashian is wildly successful.

How did she get there?

She took a sex tape, her good looks, her late father’s relative fame, a friendship with Paris Hilton, and being born into colossal wealth and turned it into worldwide mega-fame and even more wealth.

We’re sure that even Kim would say that following her Kimmandments is not a guaranteed recipe for success.

But after thousands of people have attempted to use her meteoric climb like a blueprint, interest in her branding advice is sure to be high.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

That said, very few could even begin to emulate the perfect storm that led to Kim’s success. Among other things, they would need an internet-breaking buttload of luck.

If you ask a lottery winner how they succeeded, they might tell you that they made their wealth by playing the lottery. It’s true, but that doesn’t mean that it will work for you.

The same applies to Kim — or to Taylor Swift, or any other big name under the sun.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

How many people still see Kim as someone from whom to take advice?

Kim Kardashian being out of touch is normal. One expects it, given literally everything about her and her entire life.

However, lately, Kim has seemed … almost dangerously misinformed, even gullible. That took many by surprise.

Kim doesn’t believe in the moon landing. She seems to believe that Buzz Aldrin will back her up on this.

She also drives her cringe Cybertruck. And she uses ChatGPT for legal advice, only to wonder why she fails tests. (Don’t use AI chatbots for anything, please)

Do we think that Kim is dumb? Well, no. But she’s clearly lacking in basic reasoning skills as they apply to some really basic, important topics.