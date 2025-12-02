Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando: Officially Engaged!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s official! Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are headed for the altar!

To be clear, Miley and Maxx have not made an announcement themselves, but in an unusual turn of events, Maxx’s father appears to have confirmed the big news.

Here’s how it all went down:

US singers Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Maxx and Miley’s road to the altar

Miley started dating Maxx, a drummer and music producer, back in 2021.

Their relationship has mostly been low-key and drama-free, a welcome change from some of Miley’s past romances.

(Although sadly, we probably won’t get another breakup banger like “Wrecking Ball” out of this one.)

The engagement rumors began on Monday, when the couple attended a premiere event for Avatar: Fire & Ice, and Miley was wearing a big old rock on her left ring finger.

US singer Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, the speculation has turned to celebration, as Maxx’s dad seems to have let the cat out of the bag.

According to TMZ, Maxx and his family hit the town in celebration of Miley’s 33rd birthday, and Miley was seen showing off the ring in several pics.

Not only that, Maxx’s father captioned the pics with champagne and diamond ring emojis.

(Miley is sober now, so she probably didn’t partake of any bubbly herself.)

So yeah, it sounds like the fam was celebrating more than Miley’s latest trip around the sun.

Miley stans offer congratulations to their queen

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Across the social media landscape today, Miley fans are offering congratulatory messages to their fav and her husband-to-be.

“Wishing Miley and Maxx the best. Love wins again,” one X user wrote.

“She can buy herself flowers… but now her fiancé Maxx Morando can too,” another added, referring to Miley’s 2023 song “Flowers.”

“MILEY AND MAX MORANDO ARE ENGAGED NOW WHAAAAAT I LOVE THEM,” a third enthusiastically chimed in.

Lately, there have been rumors that Miley is pregnant with her first child, but the pop icon has yet to publicly respond to those claims.

So for now, we’ll just add our voice to the chorus of those wishing Miley and Maxx congratulations on their engagement!

Knowing these two, this will be one hell of a stylish wedding!