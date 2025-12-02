1000-Lb. Sisters Season 8 Trailer: Tammy vs. Amy!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton are about to return to the small screen.

In a way we haven’t really seen them before.

On December 2, TLC released the officia trailer for 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 8.

And the stunning sneak peek features the show’s two leads appearing to have some animosity toward one another as they document their topsy turvy lives for the cameras.

(TLC)

“It feels like we’re drifting apart,” Tammy says in a confessional interview about her sister Amy. “She used to be my best friend.”

What might be the basis for this rift?

Tammy allegedly calling her sibling a deadbeat mom. Ouch, huh?

“I can’t handle her toxic ass no more,” Amy says while trying to hold back tears in the preview. “I’m done.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

Later on in this footage, Amy and Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, attempts to play the role of mediator and bring the sisters together.

But it doesn’t go very smoothly.

“Every other word is an F-bomb,” he says about the family group chat. “Beep, beep, beep, you beep, beep, beep ass.’”

We don’t know exactly when these episodes were filmed, but we hadn’t heard much in recent weeks or even months of issues between the Slatons.

Tammy recently got new teeth.

Amy recently got married.

They seem to be doing pretty darn well, but maybe not as a tandem.

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

In a separate scene from Season 8, Tammy tells her brother, “If Amy keeps her mouth shut, so would I.”

Away from each other, though, we see Tammy embrace her MEGA weight loss and skin removal surgery, while she continues to explore a new relationship with Andrea Dalton.

Slaton also goes on a job interview in hopes of finding a new passion.

“Kinda wonder if she’s gonna ask me to marry her,” Tammy says in the sneak peek clip after hanging out with Andrea.

(SPOILER ALERT: Yes, she is!)

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Amy is planning her dream wedding to boyfriend Brian Lovvorn — with a surprise twist.

“The wedding is like, in six months. It’s really important for the venue to be haunted because that’s a symbol of our love,” she says. “My family, they don’t want nothing to do with it and neither does Queen Tammy.”

We do know what Amy ended up exchanging vows with Brian in October.

But will she and Tammy ever reconcile?

“I’m not going to have you feed me this bologna when I don’t like bologna,” Tammy tells her brother after he tries to bring the sisters together.

1000-Lb. Sisters returns to TLC on Tuesday, January 6, at 9/8c.