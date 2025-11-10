Taylor Swift Bridesmaids List (Partially) Revealed!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Who will be in Taylor Swift’s bridal party when she marries Travis Kelce?

Almost from the moment that they became engaged, fans have been looking for wedding details.

Late this summer, we heard about Taylor’s wedding venue (allegedly).

Now, her bridal party is coming together. And this time, there appears to be public confirmation.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ice Spice attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Who will be Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids?

In a new report by The US Sun, Taylor Swift’s bridesmaids are slowly and secretly assembling.

The first two bridesmaids, the report dishes, will be longtime besties Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Last week, Taylor and Gigi ate at Zero Bond, a hotspot in Manhattan.

This is apparently where Taylor officially asked Gigi to be part of the bridal party.

According to a source, Gigi felt “thrilled” at the invite, as she “wasn’t expecting” the honor.

Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Bella Hadid, and Todrick Hall pose during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

The report shared fewer details about how Taylor popped the question to Selena.

Rather, we simply hear that she invited the fellow music superstar.

This overture must have been considerably less surprising.

Taylor and Selena have been close, publicly and privately, for well over a decade.

Their friendship is legendary.

Recording artists Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hug during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

She is reportedly getting tips from Selena (smart!)

“Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way,” the insider explained.

The singer is reportedly focused upon “building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.”

Obviously, Taylor Swift’s big day is about her (and Travis Kelce, we suppose), but she wants this to go well for everyone.

“She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day,” the source dished.

In other words, it sounds like she’s aiming to be the opposite of a bridezilla. That’s smart!

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Speaking of smart moves by Taylor, she’s also relying upon those with experience with weddings.

Specifically, she is reportedly looking to Selena for wedding planning tips.

After all, Selena married Benny Blanco back in September.

While we’re sure that Taylor is primarily relying upon professionals, it is always wise to accept tips from friends who have more experience with something than you do.

Perhaps, one day, Taylor will be giving wedding planning advice to another friend.

Singer Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez arrive on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The full bridal party remains unknown

Fans had already been speculating that Taylor Swift is asking friends to join her wedding party during various public outings.

In October, she went out to eat with Ashley Avignone.

More recently, she dined with Sabrina Carpenter.

(Over the weekend, you may have seen shorter Swifties commenting on how seeing the two women side-by-side makes them realize how they themselves must look)

Taylor has a lot of famous, successful friends. Obviously they can’t all be in the bridal party … or can they?