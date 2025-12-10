Jewel STUNS in Ageless, Sizzling Bikini Thirst Traps

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jewel had her first hits in the 1990s.

But, to look at her sizzling bikini thirst trap, you might think that she was born in that decade.

If she keeps posting pics like this, more dating rumors are bound to crop up.

We’re not complaining, though.

Singer-songwriter Jewel performs on the Main Stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

Jewel looks incredible

This week, Jewel took to her Instagram to share some tropical snaps with followers.

She captioned the post: “#Barbuda for a few days of sun before more winter snow.”

Sure enough, the photos show the iconic singer vacationing in Barbuda, half of the Caribbean twin-island state of Antigua and Barbuda.

In a couple of pics, Jewel wears only a brown-and-white striped bikini.

Truly, zebra stripes have never looked so good.

Jewel’s pics range from beach pics that look postcard-perfect to a mirror selfie from, one assumes, her hotel room.

We can also see some of the dining options — including a seafood grill that’s practically right on the water.

Not everyone would enjoy abandoning a winter wonderland (it’s autumn for another week or so, but still) for sunshine and surf, but some people love summer and miss the hot weather when it’s gone.

Assuming that the singer is one such person, she must have been enjoying herself.

It’s also possible that she just enjoys a bit of climate variety. Either way, we hope that she had a blast.

Jewel signs copies of her book at the Wellness Your Way Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on August 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival)

‘Absolutely stunning’

Fans and followers were quick to flood the comments under Jewel’s dazzling photos.

“Thirst trap!!!” declared one — a comment echoed by countless others. There were those who, seemingly robbed of their ability to write, simply showered her with emojis of admiration.

Another proclaimed: “You’ve aged like a fine wine! Absolutely stunning!”

It is probably worth remembering that Jewel was born in May of 1974.

She is 51 years old. But you wouldn’t know that from her beachgoing photos.

Holland America Line Alaska-themed float featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Holland America Line)

Obviously, everyone is aware that Jewel is gorgeous.

However, it wasn’t that long ago that people saw her take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

There, she was understandably bundled up. (Thursday, November 27 was a pleasantly cold day on the East Coast)

These bikini photos make it impossible to ignore how gorgeous — and seemingly ageless — Jewel looks these days.

She’s 51, but could pass for a woman in her thirties.

Singer-songwriter, mental health expert Jewel speaks during Educating Mindfully on the Inspire Lounge stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

This year got up to a rough start

On a grim note, Jewel did start the year with a major misstep — performing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s ironically named Make America Healthy Again ball.

RFK Jr. is indefensible, and his dismantling of American healthcare and suppression of medical science is already costing people their lives. There will be more death, disease, and preventable disability in the years to come — all stemming from his inhumane actions.

To her credit, Jewel apologized on social media, acknowledging that she had “caused pain.” She highlighted the LGBTQ+ community (always a sizable portion of her fan base), calling them “treasures.”

Simply put, public figures agreeing to perform for evil men will face backlash. How they respond after the fact can tell you a lot about their character.

Jewel is not the only person who’s come to realize that RFK Jr. is an untouchable disgrace this year.