Chris Pratt Defends Robert Kennedy Jr. Mere Days After $500 Million Defunding of Cancer …

Chris Pratt is, by marriage, related to one of the most infamous figures in modern American politics.

Much of the Kennedy family has publicly distanced themselves from Robert Kennedy Jr.

Pratt, however, is speaking up to defend RFK Jr. just days after he defunded vital cancer research — among countless other gruesome cuts to public health in America.

To be fair, Pratt admits that he hasn’t actually looked into what is or is not true about the HHS Secretary. To also be fair … why would he not do that before publicly defending the guy?

On August 18, Chris Pratt spoke up to defend one of the political world’s most infamous figures for some reason. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Chris Pratt is leaping to defend RFK Jr.

During the Monday, August 18 episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Chris Pratt appeared as a guest.

When he married his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, he did more than join the Schwarzenegger family.

His mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, is part of the Kennedy family.

Which means that she has the misfortune of being the cousin of RFK Jr., the current Secretary of Health & Human Services.

The polarizing actor told the infamous interviewer that: “I really got along with him well. I think he’s great.” It doesn’t end there.

“I think he’s funny. I like him,” Pratt expressed. Then, as if for good measure, he added: “I love him.”

When it comes to the widespread backlash against RFK Jr., Pratt summarized it as:

“Politics is a nasty business.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a roundtable discussion on soil health in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

‘I don’t know what to believe’ (but he refuses to ask)

“I’ve seen how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people are being told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that is pure fiction,'” Chris Pratt claimed.

He has repeatedly suggested that critics mischaracterize him as a bad person, despite giving interviews like this one.

“So hundreds of thousands or millions of people are being fed that,” Pratt alleged.

“And I’m not there to defend myself, nor am I going to jump in an be mired in this story.” (And yet, he doesn’t stop there)

On the ‘Club Random’ podcast, Chris Pratt speaks at length on many topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“In politics, you inherit enemies,” Pratt accurately characterized. “And when you jump on the bandwagon with who is the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

Bizarrely, Pratt then declared: “And so I don’t know what to believe.” Some would say that joining forces with Donald Trump to dismantle American healthcare and medicinal research is a little more than guilt by association.

Pratt was quick to insist that he never actually discusses any of this with RFK Jr.

Instead, he said, he would rather “assume that none of” the things that he hears about the infamous bear carcass aficionado are true. That’s not plausible deniability, but sure, it’s some form of deniability.

Donald Trump sits beside RFK Jr. on July 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president’

“There’s certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way,” Chris Pratt continued. “Like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food.”

“I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that’s amazing,” he expressed. (Removing dangerous ingredients from food is a worthy cause, but it’s not as simple as he makes it out to be — check the video below)

Pratt then asserted: “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to.”

“There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have,” Pratt went on. “I want them all to be successful.”

Conveniently, just one day earlier, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a thorough breakdown of the so-called “MAHA movement” of which RFK Jr. is an outspoken leader.

Some of Pratt’s critics have characterized his defense of RFK Jr. as “Chris Pratt is joining the war on childhood cancer on the side of cancer.” We can say with reasonable confidence that Pratt would disagree with this description.

But many would also recommend that he research what someone is saying and doing before leaping to their defense.

That would also be good advice for many of his former colleagues, who frequently irritate their own fans by (once again) defending Pratt.