Tanasha Faulk Dies at 30; NFL Star Kevin Faulk Loses Second Daughter in 4 Years

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

Tanasha Faulk, the daughter of former NFL running back Kevin Faulk, has passed away at the age of 30.

Compounding the tragedy is the fact that Tanasha’s death comes just four years after her sister Kevionne passed away at the age of 19.

NFL legend Kavin Faulk has now lost two daughters in four years. (YouTube)

News of Tanasha’s death comes courtesy of an obituary penned by her loved ones:

“Family was the center of Tanasha’s world, especially her three daughters, who were the greatest blessings of her life,” the obituary reads.

“Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn. Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras.

“She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went,” the tribute continues.

Kevin Faulk #33 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to playing against the Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

“Tanasha will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering love for her family, and the light she brought to all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family.”

No cause of death has been reported, but TMZ reports that foul play is not suspected.

After a stellar career at LSU, Kevin Faulk played 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, during which time the team won three Super Bowls.

Kevin currently works as a running backs coach for the New York Giants.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Faulk family as they endure yet another unthinkable tragedy.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.