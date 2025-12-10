Kelly Osbourne Goes After Body-Shamers, Tells Folks to “F-ck Off”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelly Osbourne seemingly clapped back at critics who have recently gone after her appearance following the death of her famous father, Ozzy Osbourne.

During an interview with Piers Morgan this week, Sharon Osbourne was showed a video of her daughter clapping against the insensitive morons out there who have been trashing her extreme weight loss of late.

Kelly Osbourne attends the 32nd annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic, you don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” Kelly wrote in footage that has been deleted.

“And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life.”

The former reality star added, “So to all those people, ‘f— off.”’

Sitting opposite Morgan, Sharon was quick to agree and defend her daughter.

Kelly Osbourne attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2025 at Serpentine on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“She’s right,” Sharon told the host. “She’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now.”

Kelly, 41, who first rose to fame as a 15-year-old on her family’s reality show The Osbournes, has long been open about her struggles with body image and weight.

“I have been a drug addict, an alcoholic … I’ve been a complete mess, disrespectful to people, horrible — but I got more sh-t for being fat than I did for anything else. It’s insane,” she told People Magazine last May, later adding:

“I tried probably everything that there is out there, whether it be surgery, medication, diet and exercise. I got my mind where I needed it to be, and everything started to fall into place.”

Kelly Osbourne attends Clarins Celebrates Beauty Icons at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Clarins)

Back in August, Osbourne reflected on her dad’s passing via an emotional social media post. It read as follows:

I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough.. but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.

Grief is a strange thing-it sneaks up on you in waves — I will not be ok for a while-but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind.

