Billy Crystal Pens Beautiful, Emotional Tribute to Rob Reiner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A handful of Rob Reiner‘s closest friends have teamed up for a group response over the death of their friend and his wife, Michele Reiner.

The letter — signed by Billy and Janice Crystal, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith — has gone public three days after the Reiners were stabbed to death.

Allegedly by their own son, Nick Reiner.

Rob Reiner and Billy Crystal attend the premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The aforementioned message opens as follows:

Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill.

Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller. There is no other director who has his range.

From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game.

He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.

(Photo Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

Rob and Michelle were found dead in the bedroom of their California home on Sunday afternoon.

As more information has been released in regard to this tragedy, it’s sounding more and more as if Nick committed the heinous crime.

He has been arrested and could be facing the death penalty.

Nick Reiner has battled mental health problems and substance abuse issues for many years.

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Singer, and daughter Romy Reiner attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of “When Harry Met Sally” – Arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019. (Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Continued Crystal and company in their moving message:

His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team.

To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy.

Crystal was the star of Reiner’s hit romcom films When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, while everyone else listed above also worked with the director in various capacities.

Rob Reiner attends the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Here is how the stars concluded their tribute:

Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner. Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens…

They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever.

There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’

You have no idea.