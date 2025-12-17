Erika Kirk, Candace Owens Met Privately to Discuss Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Claims: What …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the months since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at a Utah university, numerous conspiracy theories about his murder have spread like wildfire across social media.

Many, if not most, of those theories have originated from a friend and colleague of Charlie’s who has decided to focus all of her energy on tormenting his widow.

We’re talking, of course, about Candace Owens, who has spent the past several months alleging that Kirk was assassinated as part of an international conspiracy orchestrated by the Israeli government.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kirk and Owens reach uneasy truce over conspiracy theories

Last week, Kirk was scheduled to host a livestream in which she would directly and publicly address the claims made by Owens.

However, Kirk abruptly postponed the event, announcing instead that she had arranged to meet with Owens privately to discuss the matter.

“Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15,” Kirk tweeted (via Axios), adding:

“@RealCandace and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you.”

Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“I am very much looking forward to this discussion.”

The announcement came after weeks of escalating tension between Kirk and Owens.

“When you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this, no,” Erika told Fox News last week.

When asked during an interview with Bari Weiss how she would respond to the influencers spreading rumors about Charlie Kirk’s murder, Erika angrily replied:

“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop.”

So what went down during the closed-door sit-down? Well, neither party is giving much away.

But it sounds like the whole thing went surprisingly well.

“Had a very productive conversation with @RealCandaceO,” Kirk tweeted, adding:

“More to come from both of us. Looking forward to AmFest this week. Time to get back to work.”

“Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did,” Owens echoed, adding:

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”

It might seem surprising that two people can bury the hatchet so easily after several months of wild allegations in the wake of a brutal murder.

But let this be a reminder that our media landscape is littered with shameless grifters, and much of what we see on our screens is about as real as professional wrestling.