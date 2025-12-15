Nick Reiner: Everything We Know About Suspect In Rob Reiner’s Murder

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner were found stabbed to death in their homes on Sunday afternoon.

While details remain scarce, police say Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, appear to have had their throats slashed.

It’s unclear if an arrest has been made, but the couple’s daughter reportedly told police that her 32-year-old brother, Nick Reiner, should be treated as a suspect.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attend the Human Rights Campaign 2019 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on March 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Nick is being questioned in connection with the deaths of his parents.

So who is this person of interest in one of the most savage crimes in Hollywood history?

And why did his own sister allegedly describe him as “dangerous” in a conversation with police?

Nick Reiner collaborated with famous father on biographical film

The second son of Rob and Michele, Nick Reiner, was born September 14, 1993.

According to a report from Parade magazine, Nick entered rehab for the first time not long after his 15th birthday.

Director Rob Reiner and his son watch a game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers March 9, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)

The 2015 film Being Charlie — co-written by Nick and directed by Rob — was based on Nick’s experiences as a homeless heroin addict.

“It’s not my life. [But] I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories,” Nick told People magazine in a 2016 interview about the film.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” he said at the time.

“I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

Nick explained that his family insisted he return to rehab, but he fled the state instead so that he could get sober “[his] own way.”

Director Rob Reiner (second from left) and family arrive at the premiere of “Rumor Has It” at the Grauman?s Chinese Theater on December 15, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless,” Nick explained.

He went on to state that he had since returned home and reconciled with his family.

“That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff,” he said, adding:

“I met crazy great people there, so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.

“When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck. You roll the dice and you hope you make it.”

Being Charlie was not a success with critics or audiences, and it seems to be Nick’s only attempt at entering the film industry.

No member of the Reiner family has spoken publicly about the tragedy that unfolded on Sunday.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.