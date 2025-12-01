Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios: Still Together or Broken Up?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios still together or broken up?

After a certain Australian hottie danced his way to victory on the Dancing With The Stars finale, viewers couldn’t help but notice that someone was missing.

Finalist and TikTok star Alix’s man was a no-show for the finale.

What’s going on?

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle arrive at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

Alix Earle danced without Braxton Berrios being there for her

On the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving, beloved Aussie Robert Irwin took home the Mirrorball trophy.

While he and Whitney Carson dazzled audiences, their fellow finalists — including Alix Earle — danced their booties off, as well.

Naturally, viewers wondered why Braxton Berrios wasn’t there to watch Alix Earle dance to Nelly Furtado’s absolute banger, “Maneater.”

He wasn’t there for her final and perhaps most important night in Season 34. If she’d won, he’d have missed it.

That could be a hint at a breakup. And that’s exactly what Alix’s fans asked her about as soon as they got the chance.

@alixearle Thank you Val for creating my dream dance 🥹 wouldn’t have wanted to end the season any other way!! ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Alix took to her TikTok — which is also her claim to fame — to post a Get Ready With Me.

Her goal was to give a debrief to fans about the DWTS finale.

However, one eye-catching question emerged.

“Ugh I hope u and Braxton are still together,” a fan expressed in the comments below the video.

Alix clearly saw it, realized that this follower was not the only one to share this anxiety, and decided to clear the air.

In TikTok comments, Alix Earle explained why hunky boyfriend Braxton Berrios could not attend her ‘DWTS’ Season 34 finale. (Image Credit: TikTok)

As you can see, Alix Earle explained why Braxton Berrios was absent from the Dancing With The Stars finale audience.

“He couldn’t come bc of football :(,” she explained.

If you’re thinking that it’s awful for a man to miss something like this over a sportsball game, you’re valid — but you’re missing a key detail.

Alix doesn’t mean that Braxton stayed home to watch a football game on television.

Braxton is a professional football player for the NFL. His team is called the Houston Texans.

@alixearle Sorry for the long rant ,, but love u guys 💕💕💕💕 ♬ original sound – Alix Earle

Internet research tells us that Braxton was playing a home game (that is, in Houston) against the Buffalo Bills on November 20.

Then, on the following Sunday, his team faced off against the Indianapolis Colts.

Neither of those were the November 25 finale date, but Braxton likely had professional obligations to participate in practices and to generally be a good teammate.

Many of us have learned a great deal about football since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first hit things off. One of those things is that football takes place multiple days a week, and apparently extends with a “pre-season” and a “post-season.”

This means that the partners of professional football players likely understand that, in addition to nationwide attention and CTE horrors, schedule disruptions for many months out of the year are simply part of the price.

Alix Earle attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Not showing up physically doesn’t mean not supporting someone

To be clear, Braxton Berrios did cheer on Alix Earle on November 25.

It just wasn’t in person. Instead, he showered her with love and support by way of a prerecorded video.

“I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows,” Braxton praised.

He told Alix: “Good luck. Have fun, babe.”

Sometimes, a true bond means understanding that being physically there for every event isn’t possible — and isn’t as important as feeling secure in your relationship.