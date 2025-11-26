Robert Irwin & Xochitl Gomez: Officially Dating After His ‘DWTS’ Win?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 34th season of Dancing With the Stars came to an end last night — and fans aren’t exactly shocked by the outcome.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach,Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, and actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten were the finalists heading into the finale.

And to the surprise of absolutely no one, Robert and Witney emerged victorious.

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez are rumored to be dating following his ‘DWTS’ victory. (YouTube)

Now it’s looking like Robert might have hoofed his way to a prize even more precious than the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Robert and Xochitl: showmance or real deal?

On the November 11 episode, Robert danced with actress and former DWTS champ Xochitl Gomez — and it appears that the two were a hit both on and off the dancefloor.

Ahead of his winning turn on last night’s three-hour finale, Robert was greeted outside his trailer by Xochitl, who came bearing flowers.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Robert looking positively giddy at the sight of Xochitl.

Xochitl Gomez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

And since there were already romance rumors surrounding the DWTS champs, many are taking the tender moment as a confirmation that they’re actually dating.

That’s a bit of a stretch, but if nothing else, these two are clearly very good friends.

If they are dating, then Xochitl might have a lot of competition, as his dancing partner recently revealed that Robert is a major hit with female viewers.

“Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs,” Witney Carson recently wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding:

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez are rumored to be dating following their ‘DWTS’ victory. (YouTube)

“If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you’re all 10/10 perfect cuties. We are currently dancing our lives away so we are unable to respond.

“Robert for The Bachelor?! Idk this is too stressful for me to handle lol!”

And what’s Robert’s take? Well, he hasn’t publicly commented on the situation — but the Australia native has stated that he could see himself dating an American like Xochitl.

“My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he explained in a recent interview with People.

“I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?! I’m still waiting for it. That American tourist is not quite lined up.”

Could Xochitl be the American Robert’s been looking for? Something tells us, these two are just weeks away from hard-launching their relationship.