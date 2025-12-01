Poorstacy Cause of Death: Rapper, Kardashian Family Friend Passes Away at 26

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Poorstacy — the Florida-based hip hop artist who gained fame by incorporating elements of emo and punk rock into his music — has passed away.

He was just 26 years old.

Rapper Poorstacy has passed away at the age of 26. (YouTube)

Police say the rapper, whose real name is Carlito Milfort, died at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

No cause of death has been revealed, but TMZ is reporting that it looks as though Milfort has taken his own life.

A promising career cut short

Though perhaps never a household name, Poorstacy was an up-and-coming artist who attracted critical acclaim and even some major award nominations during his tragically short life.

Milfort earned a Grammy nod for his contribution to the Bill & Ted Face the Music movie soundtrack.

He also had ties to the Kardashian family, due to his friendship and frequent collaborations with Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker.

Milfort and Barker worked on three songs together, one of which was “Choose Life,” which became the biggest hit of Poorstacy’s career.

Across the social media landscape, Milfort’s death is being mourned by friends, family, and a legion of devoted fans.

“Woke up and saw Poorstacy died … RIP my emo king,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rest in peace Poorstacy I genuinely loved his music so much and almost went to see him but the show got cancelled I am so f–king devastated,” another added.

“Rest In Peace POORSTACY man f–k,” a third chimed in.

Poorstacy had nearly half a million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Today, many of his fans are sharing fond memories of his career and vowing to keep his legacy alive.

Our thoughts go out to Poorstacy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.