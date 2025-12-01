Todd Tucker Demands Primary Custody from Kandi Burruss as Part of of Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the pending divorce between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

As previously reported, the Bravo personality and her husband of 11 years have decided to go their separate ways.

“After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss said in a statement on November 21.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Hollywood Pantages Theatre hosts opening night performance of “The Wiz” at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

From what we can gather, things remain amicable between the exes — but maybe not for long?

Last Wednesday, Tucker filed a response to the divorce petition in which he said he and his estranged wife’s two kids are currently in his care and residing with him in Georgia, while Burruss handles “out-of-state work obligations.”

(The exes share a son Ace, born in 2016, and a daughter Blaze, born in 2019.)

Tucker added Burruss’ work obligations, “will continue to require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months,” making his case for why he deserves primary custody. If it comes to that.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Theatre Communications Group 2024 Gala : “Our Stories” at Edison Ballroom on March 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

To be clear, “the parties have been working cooperatively in an effort to resolve all issues, and [Tucker] remains committed to continuing those discussions in good faith,” the legal responds reads, according to Us Weekly.

While the parties negotiate, if they cannot arrive at a settlement, Tucker is just making it known now that he will be seeking primary physical custody, joint legal custody and final decision-making authority.

The estranged spouses met while filming the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011 and then exchanged vows in April 2014, blending their families at the time… which included Kandi’s daughter Riley, 23, with ex Russell Spencer; and Todd’s daughter Kaela, 29, with ex Keema Parker.

Aside from helping to anchor the aforementioned franchise, the pair also gave fans an inside look at their lives on the 2022 spinoff Bravo series Kandi & The Gang.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the Atlanta screening of “The Wild Robot” presented in partnership with Elizabeth and Minnie Publishing featuring Lupita Nyong’o at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Elsewhere in his official response, Tucker praised Burruss as a mother — and also confessed that he signed a prenuptial agreement before over a decade ago, but suggested he was pressured into signing it without his attorneys around.

“These circumstances raise substantial questions concerning the enforceability of said document,” he now says.

“Nevertheless, [Tucker] remains committed to working in good faith to resolve this matter amicably and privately to the extent possible.”

In her filing, Burruss said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no reasonable hope for reconciliation.”

She concluded via social media last week:

“I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”