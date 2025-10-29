Taylor Swift Has a Good Reason for ‘Hiding’ From Fans at Chiefs Games

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift is hiding from her own fans — but for a very good reason.

Earlier during this football season, security smuggled Swift into Kelce’s game.

It wasn’t to surprise her fiance, a new report explains, but for her own protection.

Swift is increasingly concerned about safety. There’s a target on her back, and it even impacts how much or little she can watch Kelce’s games.

Singer Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

You’re not imagining it: Taylor Swift has been hiding (sort of)

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Taylor Swift has real security concerns that are altering her behavior.

This extends to many aspects of her life — including, and perhaps especially, when she attends fiance Travis Kelce’s games.

Per the report, Swift “has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security.”

The inside source noted that this is true “especially with her current stalker issues.”

For someone as high profile as Swift, avoiding a determined stalker can be next to impossible.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The insider goes on to explain that Swift “doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day.”

She is reportedly taking this sensible precaution because “she wants to be safe.”

The source continued: “And she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

Not to sportsball-shame, but the insider noted that Kelce was not “having the best season the first few weeks” of this year’s football season.

As such, the source said, Swift made “a little more natural progression” toward being “less out there and attracting attention.” Mostly.

Singer Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Obviously, there are limits to how much she can avoid the spotlight

Just to be clear, Taylor Swift is not trying to remain invisible. Nor is she under the mistaken impression that it is possible.

For example, she has not taken the extraordinary step of having “asked the NFL and the various networks to stop showing her on TV during any of the Chiefs games.”

In fact, fans just recently saw her on cameras.

As we recently reported, Travis Kelce did the “The Fate of Ophelia” dance after scoring his milestone 100th professional touchdown on Monday, October 27.

At the time, Swift appeared in the stands, cheering on her fiance and celebrating next to controversial friend Brittany Mahomes.

Travis keeping it 💯 with The Fate of Ophelia dance for his 100th touchdown!!! ❤️‍🔥🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OoZsSL3i3B — Kimberly ⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥🫶🏻 (@kridgway3609) October 28, 2025

According to the inside source, Swift’s game plan (pun perhaps intended) for the remainder of the season will play out “on a case-by-case” basis.

She will apparently approach it, in part, “depending how” Kelce performs on the field.

(Imagine your extremely famous fiancee no longer taking the security risk to attend your games because you’re under-performing!)

It sounds like Swift is extremely conscious of her exposure level, and not just for safety reasons. We all remember how that made her vulnerable to a smear campaign in 2016.

“There is always a camera in her direction, it’s just not as big a thing this year as in years past,” the source reasoned. “We will continue to see her from time to time as she knows that everyone knows she is there anyway.”

Singer Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

This is about more than just optics

Many people find comfort in habits.

But, as anyone who has watched a crime documentary likely knows, people with standard routines and schedules can also be more vulnerable if someone wishes them harm.

Taylor Swift knows this. Her security knows this.

Unfortunately, Travis Kelce’s games are not a secret. So keeping people guessing about whether or not she’ll attend is a sound layer of safety precaution.

There are some deeply malicious people in the world. Some of them have targeted Swift before. We hope that Swift, her friends, and her fans remain safe.