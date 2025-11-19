Whitney Leavitt: Her Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whitney Leavitt has danced her last dance on Dancing With The Stars Season 34.

For weeks, she’s had her ups and downs on the DWTS stage, but she scored well on her final night.

Unfortunately, it was not enough.

Now, the mother of three and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has said her goodbyes. Who’s left after her elimination?

On her final night on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34, Whitney Leavitt danced a cha cha with dance partner Mark Ballas. (Image Credit: ABC)

Elimination time for Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

During the Tuesday, November 18 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas tore up the dance floor for the last time.

It was the evening’s oops, all Prince semi-final of the dance competition show.

They performed a chacha to “1999” and also a Viennese waltz to “Slow Love.”

At 58 points, the dancing duo raked in the evening’s third-highest score.

Ultimately, it was not enough. When the votes came in, they said their goodbyes.

“I already feel like a winner,” Whitney expressed.

“This show has meant the absolute world for me,” she gushed.

Whitney proclaimed: “It’s changed my life.”

She added: “And I’ll forever be so grateful to have this experience.”

Mark chimed in to add: “I had the best time. I love this show.”

Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt begin their cha cha on ‘DWTS’ Season 34’s Prince Night. (Image Credit: ABC)

Which ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestants remain?

Only five contestants (and of course their professional dance partners) remain.

Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, and Elaine Hendrix are still in the running.

All five will return for the November 25 episode.

You can tell that the season is in the final stretch when true fan-favorites start going home.

On the surface, DWTS is a dance competition. At its core, it is a popularity contest, with people dancing for the audience’s approval.

Earlier in Season 34, we saw less popular contestants like Hilaria Baldwin go home.

She reportedly blamed her elimination on her song, her dance, her husband’s friends, even producers.

But, in reality, it’s because she wasn’t popular with the core audience.

Dancing With The Stars has historically enjoyed a decidedly older audience, making it a show that many associate with a visit to a parent or grandparent’s home.

However, in more recent years, some DWTS fans have skewed decidedly younger. Gen Z loves cringe, and this dance competition serves it up on a platter.

In their dramatic and final cha cha, Whitney Leaivtt and Mark Ballas dazzled the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 34 audience. (Image Credit: ABC)

Who will win the Mirrorball trophy?

That Gen Z audience is why The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt spent so much time on the show. She had a built-in audience watching and voting in her favor.

(She was on it at all because ABC and Hulu are both Disney properties, and DWTS is often a vehicle to boost other Disney figures)

Similarly, Alix Earle is a TikTok star. She’s there for the audience members who are old enough to drive but not yet old enough to rent a car, and she’s been raking in the votes.

That’s not to discount the remarkable dance progress that Whitney and others have made this season. That’s the joy of the show!

But we can acknowledge that you need for viewers to like you if you want a shot at the Mirrorball.