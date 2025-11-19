D4vd Now Considered a Suspect In the Murder of Celeste Rivas: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Back in September, a body was found in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to D4vd.

At the time of the shocking discovery, the R&B singer was on tour, and police did not demand that he return to LA and turn himself in.

But now, more than two months later, police have indicated that D4vd is indeed a suspect in the death of the 15-year-old girl who went missing in April of 2024.

d4vd attends the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Adidas Arena on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Police reportedly investigating controversial R&B singer

A source with “direct knowledge” of the situation reportedly tells TMZ and NBC4 Investigates that D4vd has been uncooperative, and police now view him as a suspect.

While the manner of death has yet to be determined by a medical examiner, and toxicology results are still pending, officials say they are treating Rivas’ death as a homicide.

One source tells TMZ that Rivas’ death probably occurred in the spring and that the musician allegedly “likely had help in dismembering and disposing of the body.”

d4vd attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The insider says that police are looking into a trip that D4vd took to a “remote area” of Santa Barbara County, where he remained for “several hours.”

It’s unclear why they’re investigating the trip, but clearly, police believe that that excursion is in some way connected to Rivas’ murder.

Rivas’ remains were identified by a tattoo back in September, shortly after police opened the trunk of an impounded Tesla in response to a suspicious odor.

The body had reportedly been dismembered and wrapped in plastic.

d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

D4vd was in Minneapolis at the time as part of his first nationwide tour.

He eventually canceled the remainder of the tour and returned to Los Angeles.

He has not been arrested or charged with anything, and he has not yet spoken publicly about the situation.

It’s important to note that even though the impounded Tesla was registered to D4vd, it’s not clear if he ever drove it.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.