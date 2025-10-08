Reading Time: 3 minutes

And with that, Hilaria Baldwin has ended her stint on Dancing With The Stars.

This summer, we reported that Alec Baldwin’s “crazy” wife would be part of the DWTS Season 34 cast.

For the dance competition’s Disney Night, she put on a high-end Star Wars performance.

She stunned the judges — in a good way. But it just wasn’t enough.

On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Hilaria Baldwin danced her final dance. (Image Credit: ABC)

Hilaria Baldwin danced in a galaxy far, far away …

On the Tuesday, October 7 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko danced the quickstep.

This DWTS saw the pair dancing to one of Star Wars: A New Hope‘s most iconic pieces of diegetic music.

Out of universe, the song is “Cantina Band” by John Williams & the London Symphony Orchestra.

Within the fictional setting of Star Wars, local celebrity musician Maximilian Rebo performs this Jizz music with accompaniment by Bith.

In fact, you can see Max Rebo and the Bith musicians wailing on their instruments behind Hilaria and Gleb for their Disney Night dance.

For her final dance, Hilaria Baldwin shared the ‘DWTS’ stage with Max Rebo. (Image Credit: ABC)

As you can see, Hilaria donned a distant semblance of Princess Leia, who was not present for the Mos Eisley cantina scene.

Meanwhile, Gleb wore the simple robes of a Jedi — not unlike those which Obi-Wan Kenobi wore in that film.

On the dance floor, their moves matched the upbeat tunes that Williams first conducted in the 1970s.

Their dance began from a seated position and ended with with the partners back to back, seated on the floor.

In between, there were dances, jumps, and Gleb even flipped Hilaria a full 360 degrees at one point.

The judges loved the dance

The Dancing With The Stars judges gave Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko rave reviews.

Bruno Tonioli told the reality TV personality and noted Spain-enjoyer: “I was looking for something wrong; I didn’t see it.”

In fact, Hilaria ended up receiving some pretty high scores.

Notably, they were higher than the scores that judges awarded to Andy Richter — a fan-favorite this season.

However, DWTS is arguably not a dance competition. If it were, Hilaria would be back to dance again next week.

The entire ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stage turned to Star Wars for Hilaria Baldwin and her Disney Night dance. (Image Credit: ABC)

Ultimately, Hilaria did not receive enough votes from viewers to keep her on the show.

The same mechanism that allowed America’s weirdest TV-watchers to keep Sean Spicer on DWTS just sent Hilaria home.

“This has been an incredible experience,” Hilaria expressed after learning that she would not be continuing.

She expressed her gratitude to her children and her family.

Hilaria vowed to continue rooting for everyone in the cast as Season 34 continues.

At the end of the dance, Hilaria Baldwin took a seat on the stage itself. (Image Credit: ABC)

She still has the support of her loved ones

Alec Baldwin was not in the audience on Tuesday night.

However, he had been present to cheer for Hilaria Baldwin the week before.

Clearly, his presence was not a determining factor in her dancing skills. She did just fine without him.

It’s possible that Alec’s polarizing public image played a role. But, certainly, Hilaria has her own controversies.

Popularity contests are not an ideal way to select the winner of a dance competition. But mindless entertainment doesn’t need to be fair or make sense, we suppose.