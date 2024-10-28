Whitney Leavitt, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star, Welcomes Baby #3!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member can no longer keep at least one aspect of her life under wraps:

Whitney Leavitt is a mother once again!

According to the reality star herself, Leavitt and her husband, Conner, welcomed a son named Billy back on Thursday, October 24.

And they are VERY psyched about it, folks.

Whitney Leavitt appears here on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

“We are most excited about having our family complete. We’ve always wanted three kids and we’re so happy everyone’s here now,” Leavitt tells People Magazine, adding:

“We’ve always waited to name our children after meeting them, but with Billy, we fell in love with the name immediately — even before meeting him.

“We loved the gender neutrality in the name since we weren’t finding out the baby’s gender until delivery, which we’ve never done before. The name allowed us to feel connected to the baby without knowing the gender.”

Ahead of the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt was quick to point out how the Hulu series’ friend group differs from less authentic ones on other shows. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been renewed by Hulu for Season 2.

It takes viewers behind the scenes of marriages that are, let’s just say… unique.

On Season 1, we learned all about various kinds of swinging and sex parties that drew global attention to the reality show.

Back to Whitney and Conner, however…

Whitney Leavitt has made an impression on Hulu subscribers. (Hulu)

The wife and husband were already parents to a 2-year-old son named Liam and a 4-year-old daughter named Sedona.

“Upon meeting Billy, they were a bit surprised that they actually didn’t get to decide the baby’s gender,” Leavitt laughed about to People.

“But they’ve warmed up to him quickly and now all they want to do is hold their new baby brother.”

Looking ahead, Leavitt joked that she’s a bit intimidated to have three car seats in one vehicle… but she may also have a bit more time on her hands to figure things out.

At the conclusion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1, Whitney decided to leave MomTok.

That is, it sounds like, she heard about Season 2.

“Excited to film season 2 with all of you. I know there’s tough conversations ahead but I look forward to our journey together,” she texted her costars in a video shared to social media.

Hulu has not yet announced a return date for the series.