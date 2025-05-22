Alix Earle Boyfriend: Who is the TikTok Influencer and New ‘DWTS’ Contestant …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alix Earle has a boyfriend: who is he?

The TikTok star who launched the now ubiquitous Get Ready With Me trend is joining Dancing With The Stars for an unbelievable 34th season.

She has launched herself into millionaire celebrity status within just a few years. Her product endorsements routinely make items sell out.

Who’s she dating?

Influencer Alix Earle attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Alix Earle is joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Alix Earle launched her career as a TikTok influencer as a teenager in 2020.

She was a college freshman, trying on goofy outfits with her friends.

Fast forward to 2023, and she was on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Her podcast launch unseated Joe Rogan’s podcast, which had for some awful reason occupied the #1 slot for years.

Is it any surprise that Dancing With The Stars has added Alix to their roster?

The news broke on Thursday, May 22. DWTS Season 34, which will air later in 2025, will include the GRWM influencer.

Many competitors on the show have no background in dance.

Alix, however, was dancing competitively in her adolescence until the final years of high school.

She is also something of a superfan of the dance competition, even though DWTS‘ viewing audience generally skews towards demographics more than twice Alix’s age.

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Who is her boyfriend?

In 2022, Alix dated professional baseball player Tyler Wade. That entanglement only lasted three months.

In November of 2023, she confirmed her relationship with a man named Braxton Berrios.

Sports fans might recognize his name, because Braxton is a football player.

He plays as something called a “wide receiver” for a team called the Miami Dolphins. He now plays for a new team in a new state.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are teammates in life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B5nuhzWhgp — E! News (@enews) May 16, 2025

Alix Earle will walk the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show for the magazine’s June edition.

Amidst the announcement on Thursday, May 22, she spoke about how she and Braxton are acclimating to living in Texas. This is the couple’s first year in Houston.

Alix is from New Jersey but attended college in Florida.

Braxton signed with a new football team in Texas, a team apparently called the Texans. Fascinating stuff.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios attend Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

It sounds like Alix and Braxton are going strong!

It’s good to know who she’s dating. Especially because romance rumors often haunt Dancing With The Stars partners — whether they’re true or not.

At the moment, Alix is almost exclusively known for TikTok and for her podcast.

This could potentially introduce new audiences to her, even if they are not her target audience. And being on DWTS will give grandparents and granddaughters something to discuss!

Perhaps this is too much to hope, but perhaps seeing how Alix styles herself will help some folks stop giving Millie Bobby Brown such a hard time.

A lot of popular Gen Z girls do their makeup to look older than they are. MBB doesn’t need to hear grief about it. It’s her face.