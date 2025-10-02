Danielle Fishel Brutally Rebuffs Whitney Leavitt After ‘DWTS’ Gaffe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Did Danielle Fishel just put Whitney Leavitt in her place?

It sure looks like it.

The Dancing With The Stars Season 34 cast expressed shock and sorrow over Tuesday’s dramatic elimination.

As you can see in the clip below, Leavitt seemed to want to celebrate. Fishel wasn’t having it.

Danielle Fishel performs on TikTok Night for ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ (Image Credit: ABC)

(Almost) everyone was sad to see Lauren Jauregui go

On Tuesday, September 30, Dancing With The Stars Season 34 saw the elimination of Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony and of her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong.

It was a shocker! Not only to fans, but to fellow contestants.

The others took tot he stage to console the freshly eliminated duo.

Then, it appears that a new layer of drama emerged on the dance stage.

Whitney Leavitt of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seemed to want Danielle Fishel to celebrate with her.

At least, those viewing video online observed Leavitt looking happy — and seeming to want Fishel to mirror her apparent joy.

Giving a totally normal smile, Whitney Leavitt performs on the TikTok Night episode of Dancing With The Stars. (Image Credit: ABC)

Danielle Fishel seemed to turn down Whitney Leavitt

However, Danielle Fishel did not take Whitney Leavitt’s invitation to gleefully celebrate the stunning elimination.

In fact, it appears that the Boy Meets World alum actually shooed the Hulu star away.

As you can imagine, Leavitt’s mood appeared the shower.

Her face falls, even looking chastened. See for yourself:

Danielle Fishel putting Whitney Leavitt in her place after Whitney tries to celebrate making it to another week 😂😂#DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/U76sG1vP5H — Izzy Hernandez (@MyDearJournal) October 1, 2025

Obviously, no one knows with certainty what exchange took place between these two.

However, some believe that Fishel simply wished to celebrate this elimination in private, being more experienced in the public eye than Leavitt.

Others note that perhaps Fishel felt genuinely heartbroken over Jauregui’s elimination — and thus did not share Leavitt’s enthusiasm, even privately.

On what would be their final night on Dancing With The Stars, duo Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong wowed the audience with a Cha Cha. (Image Credit: ABC)

Don’t gloat over fan favorites leaving (it’s a bad look)

It is important to note that Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were a fan-favorite couple — yes, even this early in the season.

The audience found their elimination heartbreaking.

So did many of the other contestants.

No matter how someone might truly feel about the elimination (it is, after all, a competition), openly celebrating would not be a good look.