Hilaria Baldwin ‘Lost It’ in Backstage Tantrum After ‘Dancing With The …

Disney Night saw Hilaria Baldwin eliminated on Dancing With The Stars.

She’d nailed her dance moves. But the dance competition is really a popularity contest, and that’s where she fell short.

On stage, Hilaria took the news graciously.

Backstage, however, she reportedly pitched a fit.

At the end of the dance, Hilaria Baldwin took a seat on the stage itself. (Image Credit: ABC)

Did Hilaria Baldwin take the ‘DWTS’ disappointment well?

According to what sources tell ShuterScoop, Hilaria Baldwin did not handle her DWTS elimination with grace.

Allegedly, she “completely lost it” backstage following the news.

Hilaria reportedly spared no one from her ire — including producers, judges, and husband Alec Baldwin.

Apparently, she accused the producers of “sabotage” in some capacity.

Wait, what?

On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Hilaria Baldwin danced her final dance. (Image Credit: ABC)

As you may recall, Hilaria performed an excellent dance to the Cantina Jizz music of Max Rebo from Star Wars: A New Hope.

Apparently, her alleged backstage rant felt that the Star Wars approach to Disney Night was all wrong.

The alleged “sabotage” from producers was not giving her the right music or choreography.

“She said it wasn’t ‘Disney enough,'” a source reported. “And blamed Alec’s friends for not voting.”

Star Wars has been a Disney property for over a decade. She nailed the choreography. And no one in the world has enough friends to sway a vote like that — least of all Alec Baldwin.

The entire ‘Dancing With The Stars’ stage turned to Star Wars for Hilaria Baldwin and her Disney Night dance. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘She wanted this to be her redemption moment’

Another alleged witness described Hilaria Baldwin as displaying a “rollercoaster of rage and tears” backstage.

That sounds intense and unprofessional!

A third reported feeling real sympathy for the aspiring Real Housewife as she grappled with her elimination.

“It was heartbreaking,” this source characterized.

The insider added: “She wanted this to be her redemption moment.”

Just for the record, Hilaria’s public reaction to the disappointing news was one of composure and maturity.

“The first night we got here to L.A…I said to my daughter, because I’m so open with my kids, ‘What happens if I get voted off right away?’” she told cameras at the time.

Hilaria continued: “She said, ‘Mommy, at least you tried.’ And I hope they always know that: At least I tried.”

Dance partner Gleb Savchenko gushed over her, telling her how proud he was of her.

Additionally, the judges praised her dance skills prior to the disappointing elimination news.

For her final dance, Hilaria Baldwin shared the ‘DWTS’ stage with Max Rebo. (Image Credit: ABC)

‘This has been an amazing time’

“This has been an incredible experience,” Hilaria Baldwin publicly expressed. “I am so grateful to all of you.”

She added: “I’m so grateful to my children and my family.”

With her head held high, she affirmed: “I’m cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time.”

We cannot confirm reports of any behind-the-scenes tantrums. However, it’s good to see that, if that report is true, she at least managed to keep her outburst out of sight of the public.

Everyone is entitled to their feelings. Maturity is about when and how to express those emotions, and being sure to direct them in healthy ways.