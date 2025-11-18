Tom Cruise Feels Nicole Kidman Divorce is ‘Karma’ [Report]

Reading Time: 4 minutes

How does Tom Cruise feel about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split?

Decades ago, their divorce was one of the entertainment world’s most notorious A-list splits.

Now that a marriage that lasted twice as long as come to an end for her, much of the world is Team Kidman.

A report says that Cruise, however, feels vindicated by the breakup — as it’s “karma” for his portrayal when they broke up.

Actor Tom Cruise and his wife Nicole Kidman pose for photographers at the Sydney premiere of “Mission Impossible 2” May 30, 2000. (Photo Credit: Matt Turner/Liaison)

Tom Cruise reportedly feels vindicated by Nicole Kidman’s divorce

According to what an inside source tells IBTimes about Tom Cruise’s thoughts, Nicole Kidman’s breakup feels almost like vindication.

“When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy,” the insider characterized of their 2001 divorce.

“He was painted as the bad guy,” the source complained. “And that stuck with him for years.”

According to the insider: “Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their break-up.”

The source griped: “She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim while he stayed silent and took the hits.”

Actor producer Tom Cruise poses with his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on November 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Cruise’s alleged resentment of Kidman getting well-deserved sympathy also extends to Urban, the report dished.

“It annoyed him when this guy was painted as this saintly figure,” the insider claimed.

The source noted Urban’s portrayal as someone “who’d swooped in on a white horse, so to speak, and rescued Nicole from the hellish memory of their marriage.”

According to the insider: “He’s following the divorce news closely. And a part of him feels badly for her, since he knows how much she’s hurting.”

There’s no question that the public memory of their divorce has remained firmly Team Kidman. Photos from a quarter century ago — allegedly unrelated to the split — remain a cross-language meme to this day for celebration and relief.

‘This is karma doing its thing’

“At the same time, he’s also allowing himself a little pat on the back,” the inside source said of Tom Cruise.

“And,” the insider continued, the actor has allegedly been “telling people close to him that this is karma doing its thing to a large degree.”

(Just for the record, there are no indications that Scientologists believe in karma or something similar, so this sounds like a more colloquial use of the term)

The source summarized: “Bottom line: He thought they were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go.”

In conclusion, the insider declared: “Now he’s been proved right.”

Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 at The Beverly Estate on May 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Incidentally, there is a fairly common belief that Kidman was actually very generous towards Cruise during and after their split.

She has repeatedly refused to speak ill of him.

Her own characterization of the split has mostly been to say that she was very young and needed to mature. (She and Cruise were married for 11 years)

Many believe that she has been so deferential because Isabella and Connor, the children whom she and Cruise adopted together, are active within Scientology and thus might withdraw contact with her if she pushed the envelope about the notorious organization’s golden boy.

As for Cruise’s reputation … he may feel that way about Kidman. But for most, his reputation has stemmed from his own words and actions. It’s hard to see someone jumping on Oprah’s couch without questioning what it must have been like to marry him.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

One way or the other, much of the world is Team Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman divorce details don’t put everything about her Keith Urban split into focus, as fans have unanswered questions.

Many believe that he cheated on her. Some even believe that they have identified the alleged side piece, though reports have denied it.

Regardless, Kidman is absolutely receiving sympathy from most of the general public.

But, as as when she and Tom Cruise divorced, the narrative doesn’t really seem to be coming from her own statements.

The truth is that, no matter how Cruise or Urban might feel, Kidman is a likeable person. It doesn’t take a conspiracy for people to side with her.